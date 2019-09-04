Ivanka Trump Pops in a Yellow Dress & Pointy-Toe Pumps at Colombia’s Presidential Palace

Ivanka Trump wore a bold yellow dress at Casa de Nariño, the presidential palace in Bogota, Colombia, yesterday.

For her visit, the 37-year-old first daughter sported a floral-print satin dress by Johanna Ortiz, a Colombian designer.

Ivanka Trump (L) and Maria Juliana Ruiz, first lady of Colombia, at the presidential palace in Bogota, Colombia on Sept. 3. CREDIT: MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA/Shutterstock

The frock features elements inspired by both the United States and Colombia, with a pattern based off a Hawaii landscape painting by Pegge Hopper and an asymmetrical ruffle detail paying homage to Ortiz’s heritage. The dress is available to shop on Matchesfashion.com, marked down by 60% from $1,595 to $638.

The senior White House advisor completed her look with a pair of silky, pale blue pumps with a pointed silhouette and a slim stiletto heel.

A close-up shot of Ivanka Trump’s heels. CREDIT: MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA/Shutterstock

She wore her hair pulled back into a sleek updo and accessorized with pearl earrings.

Meanwhile, Maria Juliana Ruiz, Colombia’s first lady, wore a black off-the-shoulder dress with puff sleeves. For shoes, she selected patent leather pumps by Salvatore Ferragamo, which are set on a 4.1-inch stiletto heel and feature the brand’s signature Vara bow at the toe. The shoes are being sold on Neimanmarcus.com for $795.

(L-R): Colombian first lady Maria Juliana Ruiz, Colombian President Ivan Duque, Ivanka Trump and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan. CREDIT: MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA/Shutterstock

When it comes to shoe style, Trump is a big fan of stilettos — favoring top designers like Gianvito Rossi, Jimmy Choo and Burberry. The mom of three occasionally works more casual styles, like Rothy’s flats, into her wardrobe.

