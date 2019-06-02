Ivanka Trump Looks Chic in Yellow Floral Dress & Electric Blue Pumps at Victoria and Albert Museum in London

Ivanka Trump has chic summer style on lock.

The 37-year-old posted an Instagram from the Victoria & Albert Museum in London today, where she spent the day viewing the Christian Dior exhibit ahead of President Donald Trump’s state visit to England.

The first daughter looked effortlessly stylish for her museum visit, wearing a yellow floral-print silk dress by Les Reveries. The dress, which boasts long sleeves, a high neck and a back button fastening, is available for purchase on Farfetch.com for $648.

For footwear, the senior White House advisor selected electric blue pumps with a pointed silhouette and a stiletto heel. She pulled together her look with a pair of dark shades and a brown handbag.

While Trump is no longer involved in the fashion space, she ran her eponymous Ivanka Trump Collection brand until 2018, selling apparel, accessories and footwear. For appearances at the White House and official events, the mother of three often steps out in stilettos from top shoe brands such as Gianvito Rossi and Manolo Blahnik.

The president and first lady will remind in England tomorrow for a three-day state visit. They’ll be guests of Queen Elizabeth II and will meet with her, as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton. Additionally, they will attend an event in Portsmouth to mark 75 years since the D-Day landings.

