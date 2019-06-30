Ivanka Trump Continues Her White-Pump Streak at the Korean Demilitarized Zone

Ivanka Trump has mastered the art of repeat style.

The presidential advisor has been spotted once again in a pair of white pumps — this time, in a trendy PVC silhouette that she’s worn in the past.

Ivanka Trump pairs her black suit with white pumps. CREDIT: Susan Walsh/Shutterstock

Complete in black-and-white dressing, Trump was photographed departing the conference building of the United Nations Command Military Armistice Commission in the inter-Korean truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, which separates the two Koreas.

Her ensemble — composed of a belted black blazer and matching straight-leg trousers — proved suitable (no pun intended) for the occasion.

Completing her sophisticated look were the clear pumps, designed by Italian footwear scion Gianvito Rossi and featuring a pointed toe, branded insole, sheer panels and a high stiletto heel.

A closer look at Ivanka Trump’s shoes. CREDIT: Susan Walsh/Shutterstock

Trump wore a nude version of the shoes early this month in a visit to Westminster Abbey during her three-day tour of the United Kingdom.

Ivanka Trump emerges from the Military Armistice Commission conference building inside the inter-Korean truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The appearance also comes a day after Trump joined her father, United States President Donald Trump, at the South Korean presidential office.

At the state dinner with South Korean president Moon Jae-in, the first daughter also opted for a pair of pointed-toe white pumps. (She teamed the classic shoes with a pale blue dress with unusual cape sleeves.)

