Ivanka Trump Continues Her White-Pump Streak at the Korean Demilitarized Zone

By Samantha McDonald
Ivanka Trump has mastered the art of repeat style.

The presidential advisor has been spotted once again in a pair of white pumps — this time, in a trendy PVC silhouette that she’s worn in the past.

Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner. White House Senior Advisors Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, walk in the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South KoreaTrump US North Korea, Panmunjom, South Korea - 30 Jun 2019
Ivanka Trump pairs her black suit with white pumps.
CREDIT: Susan Walsh/Shutterstock

Complete in black-and-white dressing, Trump was photographed departing the conference building of the United Nations Command Military Armistice Commission in the inter-Korean truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, which separates the two Koreas.

Her ensemble — composed of a belted black blazer and matching straight-leg trousers — proved suitable (no pun intended) for the occasion.

Completing her sophisticated look were the clear pumps, designed by Italian footwear scion Gianvito Rossi and featuring a pointed toe, branded insole, sheer panels and a high stiletto heel.

Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner. White House Senior Advisors Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, walk in the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South KoreaTrump US North Korea, Panmunjom, South Korea - 30 Jun 2019
A closer look at Ivanka Trump’s shoes.
CREDIT: Susan Walsh/Shutterstock

Trump wore a nude version of the shoes early this month in a visit to Westminster Abbey during her three-day tour of the United Kingdom.

Ivanka Trump (C), US President Donald J. Trump's daughter and a White House adviser, comes out of a conference room of the Military Armistice Commission inside the inter-Korean truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, which separates the two Koreas, 30 June 2019. The US leader arrived in South Korean on 29 June for a two-day visit that will include a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-In and a trip to the Demilitarized Zone.US President Donald Trump visits South Korea, Panmunjom - 30 Jun 2019
Ivanka Trump emerges from the Military Armistice Commission conference building inside the inter-Korean truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The appearance also comes a day after Trump joined her father, United States President Donald Trump, at the South Korean presidential office.

At the state dinner with South Korean president Moon Jae-in, the first daughter also opted for a pair of pointed-toe white pumps. (She teamed the classic shoes with a pale blue dress with unusual cape sleeves.)

