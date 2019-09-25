Sign up for our newsletter today!

Ivanka Trump’s White Pantsuit & Power Pumps Mean Business at UN General Assembly

By Ella Chochrek
Ivanka Trump knows a thing or two about power dressing.

The first daughter went with one of her typical business-ready looks Tuesday at the U.N. General Assembly in New York alongside siblings Eric, Donald Jr. and Tiffany and husband Jared Kushner.

Ivanka Trump, celebrity style, d'Orsay pumps, white pantsuit, is photographed with her husband Jared Kushner leaving their NYC Apartment on their way to the UN Nations this morningPictured: Ivanka TrumpRef: SPL5117837 240919 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Portugal Rights
Ivanka Trump en route to the U.N. on Tuesday, Sept. 24.
CREDIT: Splash News

Ivanka looked sharp in a white pantsuit with a wide-collared jacket and flare-legged pants. While white is often thought of as a no-no after Labor Day, Ivanka is one of several celebrities to sport the color past early September, with other advocates including Meghan Markle and Gigi Hadid.

Ivanka Trump, celebrity style, d'Orsay pumps, white pantsuit, is photographed with her husband Jared Kushner leaving their NYC Apartment on their way to the UN Nations this morningPictured: Ivanka TrumpRef: SPL5117837 240919 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Portugal Rights
Ivanka Trump wearing a white pantsuit with classic black pumps in New York.
CREDIT: Splash News

The senior White House advisor completed her look with a pair of black d’Orsay pumps and a Chanel bag. The shoes featured a slim stiletto heel, a pointed toe and a shiny leather upper.

Ivanka Trump, stilettos, black pumps, shoe detail, United Nations, September 2019, un general assembly
A close-up look at Ivanka Trump’s stilettos.
CREDIT: Splash News

Ivanka appeared to be repeating her stilettos from Monday, when she also went to the U.N. For Monday’s meeting, the former model teamed her pumps with a blue button-down blouse and an arty floral Prada skirt.

Ivanka Trump, classic black pumps, stilettos, Prada skirt, floral skirt, blue blouse, braless, street style, Ivanka Trump out and about, New York, USA - 23 Sep 2019Wearing Prada, Skirt
Ivanka Trump en route to the U.N. in New York on Sept. 23.
CREDIT: Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

Prior to her political career, Trump had a fashion label of her own, creating clothing, shoes and accessories until 2018. The University of Pennsylvania alum has often worked Ivanka Trump Collection items into her wardrobe; her other go-to shoe brands include Gianvito Rossi, Burberry and Jimmy Choo.

Click through the gallery to see some of Ivanka Trump’s best style statements.

