Ivanka Trump’s White Pantsuit & Power Pumps Mean Business at UN General Assembly

Ivanka Trump knows a thing or two about power dressing.

The first daughter went with one of her typical business-ready looks Tuesday at the U.N. General Assembly in New York alongside siblings Eric, Donald Jr. and Tiffany and husband Jared Kushner.

Ivanka Trump en route to the U.N. on Tuesday, Sept. 24. CREDIT: Splash News

Ivanka looked sharp in a white pantsuit with a wide-collared jacket and flare-legged pants. While white is often thought of as a no-no after Labor Day, Ivanka is one of several celebrities to sport the color past early September, with other advocates including Meghan Markle and Gigi Hadid.

Ivanka Trump wearing a white pantsuit with classic black pumps in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

The senior White House advisor completed her look with a pair of black d’Orsay pumps and a Chanel bag. The shoes featured a slim stiletto heel, a pointed toe and a shiny leather upper.

A close-up look at Ivanka Trump’s stilettos. CREDIT: Splash News

Ivanka appeared to be repeating her stilettos from Monday, when she also went to the U.N. For Monday’s meeting, the former model teamed her pumps with a blue button-down blouse and an arty floral Prada skirt.

Ivanka Trump en route to the U.N. in New York on Sept. 23. CREDIT: Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

Prior to her political career, Trump had a fashion label of her own, creating clothing, shoes and accessories until 2018. The University of Pennsylvania alum has often worked Ivanka Trump Collection items into her wardrobe; her other go-to shoe brands include Gianvito Rossi, Burberry and Jimmy Choo.

