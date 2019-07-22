Sign up for our newsletter today!

Ivanka Trump Wears Power Pumps Designed to Highlight Flattering Arches of the Foot

By Ella Chochrek
Ivanka Trump showed off her business-chic style for visit at global security and aerospace company Lockheed Martin in Denver today.

The 37-year-old first daughter sported a blue turtleneck with chevron stripes, which she tucked into black trousers.

Ivanka Trump wears Gianvito Rossi plexi pumps in white.
Gianvito Rossi plexi pumps in white.
For footwear, the “Women Who Work” author went with Gianvito Rossi plexi kitten heels — a contemporary take on the power pumps she typically sports. As a bonus, the PVC material outlines the flattering arches of the foot and shows a pop of toe cleavage.

When it comes to shoes, Trump is a big fan of stilettos. So far, she has embraced white heels for summer, often appearing in Rossi styles and Manolo Blahnik BB pumps.

Additionally, the mom of three is a fan of designer heels from Burberry, Calvin Klein and Jimmy Choo. While no longer involved in the fashion space, Trump had an eponymous line of apparel, shoes and accessories until 2018. She continues to frequently sport styles from the affordably priced label.

Lockheed Martin teased the senior White House advisor’s visit to Colorado this morning on its Twitter page.

Today, our CEO[Marillyn Hewson] is hosting Advisor to the President @IvankaTrump at our Space facility near Denver, Colorado. During her visit, Ms. Trump is meeting graduates from our innovative apprenticeship initiatives and learning about our commitment to #workforcedevelopment,” the brand wrote.

