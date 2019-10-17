Sign up for our newsletter today!

Ivanka Trump Takes Texas in Pin-Thin Heels for Louis Vuitton Workshop Launch

By Claudia Miller
President Donald Trump and senior White House advisor Ivanka Trump are helping to celebrate the launch of the Louis Vuitton Rochambeau Ranch in Keene, Texas. LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault and other senior LVMH execs, including Louis Vuitton chairman and CEO Michael Burke, are also scheduled to welcome the Trumps.

The former women’s lifestyle brand entrepreneur went business-chic for the occasion. She chose a white coat with a wide collar over a set of black trousers, all paired with a large black leather Chanel bag.

ivanka trump, air force one, texas, white blazer, black heels
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
ivanka trump, air force one, texas, white blazer, black heels
A closer look at Ivanka’s black pumps.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Alongside her husband, Jared Kushner, she stepped onto the tarmac in a set of black suede pointy pumps on a stiletto heel.

Yesterday, she shared the news of their upcoming arrival, tweeting, “LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault Pledged for 1,000 NEW opportunities for local artisans & leather craftsmen.”

The job creation is part of Trump’s Pledge to America’s Workers initiative, which aims to expand education and training opportunities.

This marks the company’s third workshop in the United States; two are located in California. LVMH aims to create 1,000 jobs at the Texas workshop over the next five years.

