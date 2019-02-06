Ivanka Trump Wears a Black Skirt-Suit With Pointy Pumps You’ll Love at 2019 State of the Union

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump at the State of the Union.

Ivanka Trump went for a sleek all-black outfit to listen to her father, President Donald Trump, deliver the 2019 State of the Union address in Washington, D.C., today.

The first daughter stepped out in a black skirt-suit with a shiny belt at the waist. For footwear, she selected sleek black pumps for a monochromatic look.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner arrive to listen to President Donald Trump’s delivery of the State of the Union on Feb. 5. CREDIT: SHAWN THEW/Shutterstock

Ivanka added a subtle pop of color to her ensemble with a swipe of red lipstick. She wore her long blond locks down and accessorized with dangly pearl earrings.

The senior presidential adviser was joined by her husband, Jared Kushner, who looked sleek in a navy suit and a navy and red tie.

Notably, Ivanka’s dark outfit stood in contrast with the outfits sported by her husband’s Democratic opposition. Democratic Congresswomen made a statement in all-white looks at the State of the Union, a decision made in reference to the suffragette movement. Nancy Pelosi, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Debbie Wasserman Schultz were among the women clad in top-to-toe white.

While Ivanka’s black dress was the complete opposite of the Democratic women’s outfits, younger sister Tiffany chose a white look. The Georgetown University law student looked chic in a white top and pencil skirt, which she paired with petal-pink embellished pumps. Brother Donald Jr.’s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, also wore head-to-toe white. Guilfoyle sported a fitted white long-sleeved dress with matching pumps.

Getting ready to watch @realDonaldTrump at the big show. Love this group. #sotu pic.twitter.com/RXHtdEslGj — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 6, 2019

