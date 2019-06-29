Ivanka Trump Visits South Korea, Meets K-Pop Band EXO in Classic White Pumps

Ivanka Trump made a pit stop in South Korea on Saturday. She joined her father, President Donald Trump, at the “blue house,” which is know as the presidential palace in South Korea, to meet with President Moon Jae-i for a state dinner.

U.S. President Donald J. Trump, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner talk with South Korean President Moon Jae-in after a welcome dinner at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, South Korea. CREDIT: SOUTH KOREAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE/Shutterstock

Ivanka dressed fittingly for the visit, wearing a pale blue sleeved dress paired with classic white pumps. There, she also met popular K-pop boy band EXO and took selfies with the members. EXO then presented Trump and Ivanka with a signed copy of their latest album “Love Shot.”

Did you know that it is @IvankaTrump’s second time meeting @weareoneEXO? First, it was at #PyeongChang2018 and now at @TheBlueHouseKR ! pic.twitter.com/su8GE96Ydo — Harry Harris (@USAmbROK) June 29, 2019

The president is in Korea for a two-day visit that will include a summit with President Moon and a possible trip to the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas.

Earlier on Saturday, Ivanka and Trump attended day two of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan. Ivanka took the stage during the women’s empowerment event to emphasize gender equality. She wore a pale pink belted dress detailed with flowing sleeves and a floral print, paired with nude suede pumps for the occasion.

Ivanka Trump during day two of the G-20 summit event on women’s empowerment in Osaka, Japan. CREDIT: Susan Walsh/Shutterstock

On Friday, Ivanka mingled with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during the G20 Summit wearing another light blue dress.

(L-R): Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump, Shinzo Abe and Jared Kushner at the 2019 G20 Summit. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The midi dress was detailed by a contrasting gray-blue graphic pattern with splits down the sleeves, while white floral appliqué around the collar and wrists added ultra-feminine touches. For shoes, she went with a complementary white pump with a classic pointed toe on a nearly 4-inch stiletto heel.

