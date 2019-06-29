Sign up for our newsletter today!

Ivanka Trump Visits South Korea, Meets K-Pop Band EXO in Classic White Pumps

By Nikara Johns
Nikara Johns

Nikara Johns

More Stories By Nikara

View All
Editorial use only. HANDOUT /NO SALESMandatory Credit: Photo by SOUTH KOREAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10324351b)A handout photo made available by the South Korean presidential office shows US President Donald J. Trump (R) talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in (2-L) after a welcome dinner at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, South Korea, 29 June 2019. Also present: Moon's wife Kim Jung-sook (L), Trump's advisors Jared Kushner (C-L) and Ivanka Trump (C-R). The US leader arrived earlier in the day on a two-day visit that will include a summit with South Korean President Moon and a possible trip to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that divides the two Koreas.US President Donald J. Trump visits South Korea, Seoul - 29 Jun 2019
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump in South Korea.
CREDIT: SOUTH KOREAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE/Shutterstock

Ivanka Trump made a pit stop in South Korea on Saturday. She joined her father, President Donald Trump, at the “blue house,” which is know as the presidential palace in South Korea, to meet with President Moon Jae-i for a state dinner.

Editorial use only. HANDOUT /NO SALESMandatory Credit: Photo by SOUTH KOREAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10324351b) A handout photo made available by the South Korean presidential office shows US President Donald J. Trump (R) talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in (2-L) after a welcome dinner at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, South Korea, 29 June 2019. Also present: Moon's wife Kim Jung-sook (L), Trump's advisors Jared Kushner (C-L) and Ivanka Trump (C-R). The US leader arrived earlier in the day on a two-day visit that will include a summit with South Korean President Moon and a possible trip to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that divides the two Koreas. US President Donald J. Trump visits South Korea, Seoul - 29 Jun 2019
U.S. President Donald J. Trump, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner talk with South Korean President Moon Jae-in after a welcome dinner at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, South Korea.
CREDIT: SOUTH KOREAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE/Shutterstock

Ivanka dressed fittingly for the visit, wearing a pale blue sleeved dress paired with classic white pumps. There, she also met popular K-pop boy band EXO and took selfies with the members. EXO then presented Trump and Ivanka with a signed copy of their latest album “Love Shot.”

The president is in Korea for a two-day visit that will include a summit with President Moon and a possible trip to the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas.

Earlier on Saturday, Ivanka and Trump attended day two of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan. Ivanka took the stage during the women’s empowerment event to emphasize gender equality. She wore a pale pink belted dress detailed with flowing sleeves and a floral print, paired with nude suede pumps for the occasion.

Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump. Ivanka Trump stands up to speak at the President G-20 summit event on women's empowerment in Osaka, Japan, in Osaka, Japan, . President Donald Trump, center right, also attendsTrump G20, Osaka, Japan - 29 Jun 2019
Ivanka Trump during day two of the G-20 summit event on women’s empowerment in Osaka, Japan.
CREDIT: Susan Walsh/Shutterstock

On Friday, Ivanka mingled with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during the G20 Summit wearing another light blue dress.

Donald Trump, Shinzo Abe. President Donald Trump poses for a photo with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Ivanka Trump and senior advisor Jared Kushner ahead of a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, JapanTrump US , Osaka, Japan - 28 Jun 2019
(L-R): Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump, Shinzo Abe and Jared Kushner at the 2019 G20 Summit.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The midi dress was detailed by a contrasting gray-blue graphic pattern with splits down the sleeves, while white floral appliqué around the collar and wrists added ultra-feminine touches. For shoes, she went with a complementary white pump with a classic pointed toe on a nearly 4-inch stiletto heel.

Want more?

Ivanka Trump Takes the G20 Summit Red Carpet in Classic Heels

Ivanka Trump’s Parcel Tape-Inspired Pumps Take Her to G20 Summit in Japan

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad