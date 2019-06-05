Ivanka Trump Braves the Rain in Soaring White Stilettos & a Half-Off Dress

After a whirlwind trip to the U.K., Ivanka Trump arrived in the Netherlands today for an appearance at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit.

The designer-turned-Senior White House advisor, who was slated to speak about women’s rights at the summit, was snapped holding an umbrella to protect her chic look from the rain. She opted for an Altuzarra Livia poppy-print midi dress, which was originally priced at $1,595, but is now on sale for half off.

Ivanka Trump arrives in The Netherlands wearing a floral-print Altuzarra dress with pointy white pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 37-year-old mother of three styled the luxury Italian-made design coming in white and red with a pair of pointy white stiletto pumps to match. Trump pulled things together with a coordinating white leather tote bag.

A close-up look at Ivanka Trump wearing white stiletto pumps with a classic pointed toe. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Ivanka took to Instagram today to share a series of photos of herself meeting with marines in the Hague.

