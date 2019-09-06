Ivanka Trump Dances With a Paraguayan Farmer in Rothy’s Flats That You Can Afford

Ivanka Trump paid a visit today to Asuncion, Paraguay, and continued her love of floral frocks for a meeting with political players.

President Trump’s daughter, who serves as White House advisor, met with the country’s president. She chose a yellow and green flowery sleeveless midi dress, a style she often frequents.

Ivanka Trump dances with a farmer during a roundtable at El Granel coffee shop in Asuncion, Paraguay, wearing Rothy’s flats. CREDIT: Jorge Saenz/AP/Shutterstock

A closer view of Ivanka Trump’s Rothy’s flats. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, she went a pointed-toe black flat with a blue halo around the heel from environmentally-friendly brand Rothy’s. The shoes retail for $145 online and incorporate uppers that are made from recycled plastic water bottles.

She posed alongside President Benitez, as well as his wife, first lady Silvana Lopez Moreira, and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State, John J. Sullivan.

Rothy’s pointed-toe flats. CREDIT: Courtesy

Trump took time to meet with locals and even stopped for a quick dance with a farmer.

Ivanka Trump dances with locals in Asuncion, Paraguay. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Ivanka has been making her way across South America this week with Sullivan to promote the Women’s Global Development & Prosperity Initiative. The two made stops Wednesday in Colombia to visit a migrant camp and then met with government officials Thursday in Argentina.

(L-R): Ivanka Trump, Paraguay’s President Mario Abdo Benitez, first lady Silvana Lopez Moreira and John J. Sullivan in Asuncion, Paraguay. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While in Argentina, she wore another floral dress with a pair of baby blue heels from Proenza Schouler.

Ivanka Trump wears Proenza Schouler with blue pumps in Argentina, Sept. 5, 2019. CREDIT: Gustavo Garello/AP/Shutterstock

Detail of Ivanka Trump’s pumps in Argentina, Sept. 5, 2019. CREDIT: Gustavo Garello/Shutterstock

