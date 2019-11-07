Ivanka Trump Wears Her Favorite Rothy’s Flats in Morocco

When she’s not in her usual soaring stilettos, Ivanka Trump is a big fan of her Rothy’s flats — and she went with the more walkable shoes today out and about in Rabat, Morocco.

The first daughter teamed a black pair of Roth’s with a white and black jacket, worn belted at the waist, and skinny black pants.

Ivanka Trump is greeted by drummers as she arrives to an olive collective in Morocco on Nov. 7. CREDIT: Jacquelyn Martin/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Ivanka Trump’s shoes. CREDIT: Jacquelyn Martin/Shutterstock

Called the Point, the Rothy’s flats have a knit upper and a pointed toe. The shoes are sustainably made from repurposed water bottles and meant to be comfortable right out the box, no break-in period required. They’re available at Rothys.com for $145.

Rothy’s pointed-toe flats. CREDIT: Courtesy

Trump isn’t the only fan of Rothy’s: A staple for women commuters across the U.S., the brand saw its popularity skyrocket when Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle wore a pair last year. The digitally native label will be recognized with the 2019 FN Achievement Award for Brand of the Year, an honor it shares with athletic powerhouse Puma.

Senior White House advisor Ivanka Trump with Sean Cairncross, CEO of the Millennium Challenge Corporation in Rabat, Morocco Nov. 7. CREDIT: Jacquelyn Martin/Shutterstock

Trump had a jam-packed schedule for the day, which included a visit to a women-run olive grove collective, a lunch with local businesswomen and a roundtable event. She is visiting Morocco to promote the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative, a U.S. government initiative, alongside Sean Cairncross, CEO of the Millennium Challenge Corporation.

