Ivanka Trump Looks Chic in a Red Midi Dress & Strappy Sandals to Welcome the Qatari Emir

Ivanka Trump showed off her classic summer style as she headed to a Washington, D.C. dinner in honor of Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani last night.

The 37-year-old first daughter wore a red midi dress with a high neckline and an asymmetrical piece of white fabric at the bust. She teamed the dress with soaring metallic sandals, which feature an ankle strap and are set on a stiletto heel.

Ivanka Trump in a red midi dress and metallic sandals in Washington, D.C. on July 8. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Ivanka Trump’s strappy sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The senior White House advisor pulled together her look with a metallic clutch, wearing her blond locks down and pin-straight.

While Trump is no longer involved in the fashion space, she ran her eponymous Ivanka Trump Collection brand until 2018, selling apparel, accessories and footwear. For appearances at the White House and official events, the mother of three often steps out in stilettos from top shoe brands such as Gianvito Rossi, Burberry and Manolo Blahnik.

(L-R): David Malpass, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump heading to a state dinner for the Qatari Emir. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A slew of American business leaders attended the state dinner welcoming the Qatari Emir, among them New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, World Bank president David Malpass, International Monetary Fund head Christine Lagarde and Wells Fargo CEO C. Allen Parker. The dinner was held at the Treasury Department and hosted by Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin.

Below, watch Instagram influencer Arielle Charnas discuss motherhood, where to shop and more.

Want more?

Ivanka Trump Continues Her White-Pump Streak at the Korean Demilitarized Zone

Ivanka Trump Visits South Korea, Meets K-Pop Band EXO in Classic White Pumps

Ivanka Trump’s Parcel Tape-Inspired Pumps Take Her to G20 Summit in Japan