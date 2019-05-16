Ivanka Trump Wears a Bold Red Dress and Pointy Shiny Heels in Indianapolis

President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, is in Indianapolis today for a panel discussing Salesforce, a cloud-based software company that is part of the president’s Pledge to America’s Workers.

Ivanka tweeted about her visit and shared a photo for the event, adding, “Today, we heard stories of lives transformed by rewarding careers through @salesforce visionary approach to online learning. Thank you @Benioff for signing our #PledgetoAmericasWorkers and committing to investing in the skills + talents of 1 MILLION more Americans! Wow!”

Today, we heard stories of lives transformed by rewarding careers through @salesforce visionary approach to online learning. Thank you @Benioff for signing our #PledgetoAmericasWorkers and committing to investing in the skills + talents of 1 MILLION more Americans! Wow! 👏 pic.twitter.com/odySe4hImd — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) May 16, 2019

For the occasion, the senior advisor to the president wore a red button-up long-sleeve dress with a thick black belt. She matched the piece with a set of black patent leather pointed-toe heels.

Pledge to America’s Workers is the Trump administration’s commitment to economic resurgence and to create more opportunities for American workers. Salesforce joins the more than 200 companies, including Walmart, FedEx, Boeing and Apple, that have already committed to help create and expand programs to train American workers for the workforce as part of the Pledge to America’s Workers initiative.

Related Ivanka Trump Goes Horseback Riding in Skinny Jeans & Western Boots Ivanka Trump Wears Sparkles From Head to Toe at Distinguished Leadership Awards Ivanka Trump Looks Business-Chic in Baby Blue Pantsuit & Classic Pumps

During a visit to @salesforce in Downtown Indy, Ivanka Trump stopped by as the company prepared to sign the White House Pledge to American workers and pledge to train 500,000 workers. In a surprisie move, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff just upped that number to 1,000,000 workers. pic.twitter.com/EKuOhN7bRL — Justin L. Mack (@justinlmack) May 16, 2019

While Trump is no longer involved in the fashion space, she ran her eponymous Ivanka Trump Collection brand until 2018, selling apparel, accessories and footwear. For appearances at the White House and official events, the mother of three often steps out in stilettos from top shoe brands such as Gianvito Rossi and Manolo Blahnik.

Ivanka Trump Closes Fashion Line: A Look Back at Her Launches

Want more?

Ivanka Trump Goes Horseback Riding in Skinny Jeans & Western Boots

Ivanka Trump Wears Sparkles From Head to Toe at Distinguished Leadership Awards