Ivanka Trump Wears a Bold Red Dress and Pointy Shiny Heels in Indianapolis

President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, is in Indianapolis today for a panel discussing Salesforce, a cloud-based software company that is part of the president’s Pledge to America’s Workers.
Ivanka tweeted about her visit and shared a photo for the event, adding, “Today, we heard stories of lives transformed by rewarding careers through @salesforce visionary approach to online learning. Thank you @Benioff for signing our #PledgetoAmericasWorkers and committing to investing in the skills + talents of 1 MILLION more Americans! Wow!”
For the occasion, the senior advisor to the president wore a red button-up long-sleeve dress with a thick black belt. She matched the piece with a set of black patent leather pointed-toe heels.
Pledge to America’s Workers is the Trump administration’s commitment to economic resurgence and to create more opportunities for American workers. Salesforce joins the more than 200 companies, including Walmart, FedEx, Boeing and Apple, that have already committed to help create and expand programs to train American workers for the workforce as part of the Pledge to America’s Workers initiative.
While Trump is no longer involved in the fashion space, she ran her eponymous Ivanka Trump Collection brand until 2018, selling apparel, accessories and footwear. For appearances at the White House and official events, the mother of three often steps out in stilettos from top shoe brands such as Gianvito Rossi and Manolo Blahnik.
