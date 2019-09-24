Ivanka Trump Pairs Arty Floral Skirt With Classic Black Pumps at United Nations

Ivanka Trump has her formula for power dressing down pat — and it almost always includes power pumps.

The senior White House advisor went with her go-to pointy-toed stilettos yesterday, Sept. 23 for a meeting at the United Nations in New York.

Trump sported a blue silky button-down blouse and an arty floral midi skirt. From Prada, the skirt features yellow roses with stems that extend past the hemline, creating an almost lifelike look. The piece is available on Mytheresa.com for $1,120.

Ivanka Trump en route to the UN in New York on Sept. 23. CREDIT: Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

For footwear, Trump chose a pair of pointy-toed pumps with a shiny black upper and slim stiletto heel. The shoes boasted a low-cut vamp, a feature that’s meant to flatter the foot and lengthen the line of the leg.

A close-up shot of Ivanka Trump’s classic black pumps. CREDIT: Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

In the political realm, the mom of three is hardly alone in her love of power pumps. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Kamala Harris all count as fans of the professional silhouette.

Ivanka Trump in a Prada skirt and classic black pumps at the United Nations. CREDIT: JASON SZENES/Shutterstock

Prior to her political career, Trump worked in fashion, running an eponymous line of clothing, shoes and accessories until 2018. Styles from Ivanka Trump Collection have worked into the first daughter’s wardrobe; other go-to shoe brands include Gianvito Rossi, Burberry and Jimmy Choo.

Click through the gallery to see some of Ivanka Trump’s best style statements.

Want more?

Ivanka Trump Arrives in Champagne Dress and Cape at Star-Studded Italian Wedding

Ivanka Trump Dances With a Paraguayan Farmer in Rothy’s Flats That You Can Afford

Ivanka Trump Pops in a Yellow Dress & Pointy-Toe Pumps at Colombia’s Presidential Palace