Ivanka Trump Wears Parcel Tape-Inspired Pumps for Business Roundtable in London

Ivanka Trump joined her father, President Donald Trump, at St. James’s Palace today for a business roundtable with industry leaders from both the U.S. and U.K., including British Prime Minister Theresa May. For the second day of her family’s state visit in London, Ivanka sported a dalmatian-print silk pussy-bow blouse with checked cuffs from Burberry. The First Daughter paired the long-sleeved top with a matching polka-dot pleated midi skirt, also from Burberry. She accessorized her look with pearl drop-earrings, a white leather tote bag, and a pair of white pointed-toe pumps from Burberry with a contrasting parcel tape-inspired tip.

Senior White House Advisor Ivanka Trump departing the business roundtable event at St. James’s Palace in London. CREDIT: Alex Brandon/AP/Shutterstock

Her ensemble is the 10th look from Burberry’s Spring/Summer 2019 runway show from creative director Ricardo Tisci’s debut collection. The model on the runway had on a pair of matching polka-dot peep-toe polka-dot sandals, but Ivanka opted for white leather pumps with a contrasting parcel tape-inspired detail and a black tip from the British luxury brand that retails for $750. The elegant black and white ensemble comes one day after Ivanka wore a white Alessandra Rich skirt-suit with matching fascinator hat and nude Gianvito Rossi pumps to Westminster Abbey.

Ivanka Trump at Westminster Abbey. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Ivanka Trump, right, and U.S. Ambassador to Britain Woody Johnson, second right, walk toward 10 Downing Street in central London. CREDIT: Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

Ivanka Trump’s Parcel Tape-Inspired Burberry Leather Pumps CREDIT: Alex Brandon/AP/Shutterstock

The 37-year-old White House advisor has been sharing pictures of her U.K. trip to her social media accounts. On her Instagram Story, she uploaded a photo of her inside St. James’s Palace wearing the polka-dot look. “At St. James’s Palace for UK/U.S. Business Roundtabe. #USSTATEVISIT,” she captioned the photo alongside the American and British flag emojis.

Model on the catwalk for<br />Burberry Spring/Summer 2019 CREDIT: Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock

