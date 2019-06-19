Ivanka Trump Does the Monochromatic Trend With Manolos at Orlando Campaign Rally

Ivanka Trump wore an elegant white Oscar de la Renta sheath dress cinched at the waist with a belt at President Donald Trump’s reelection rally in Orlando, Florida. The wool-silk blend design, which also features a flower broach on the chest, is currently on sale for 60% off on nordstrom.com.
Following a trip to Charlotte, North Carolina, Tuesday, the 37-year-old first daughter had joined her husband, fellow senior White House advisor, Jared Kushner, and siblings at the rally.
For shoes, the mother of three reached for Manolo Blahnik’s celeb-favorite BB pumps with a white leather finish. The classic pointed-toe silhouette featuring a low-cut vamp retails for $665.
President Donald Trump formally launched his reelection campaign in front of a huge crowd of roughly 20,000 supporters at the Amway Center Tuesday night. During his 75-minute speech, he took aim at former rival Hillary Clinton and vowed to “keep America great,” the slogan of Trump’s 2020 campaign.
