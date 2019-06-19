Ivanka Trump Does the Monochromatic Trend With Manolos at Orlando Campaign Rally

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner watch as President Donald Trump speaks at his re-election kickoff rally in Orlando, Florida.

Ivanka Trump wore an elegant white Oscar de la Renta sheath dress cinched at the waist with a belt at President Donald Trump’s reelection rally in Orlando, Florida. The wool-silk blend design, which also features a flower broach on the chest, is currently on sale for 60% off on nordstrom.com.

Following a trip to Charlotte, North Carolina, Tuesday, the 37-year-old first daughter had joined her husband, fellow senior White House advisor, Jared Kushner, and siblings at the rally.

(L-R): Tiffany Trump, Lara Trump and Eric Trump, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, and Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For shoes, the mother of three reached for Manolo Blahnik’s celeb-favorite BB pumps with a white leather finish. The classic pointed-toe silhouette featuring a low-cut vamp retails for $665.

Ivanka Trump wearing a white belted Oscar de la Renta dress with white Manolo Blahnik BB pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

President Donald Trump formally launched his reelection campaign in front of a huge crowd of roughly 20,000 supporters at the Amway Center Tuesday night. During his 75-minute speech, he took aim at former rival Hillary Clinton and vowed to “keep America great,” the slogan of Trump’s 2020 campaign.

A closer look at Ivanka Trump wearing white leather Manolo Blahnik stiletto pumps featuring a 4-inch heel and a low-cut vamp. CREDIT: Shutterstock

