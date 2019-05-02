Ivanka Trump Wears Sparkles From Head to Toe at Distinguished Leadership Awards

Ivanka Trump stepped out in the most glamorous outfit for the Distinguished Leadership Awards in Washington, D.C. Tuesday night.

The 37-year-old wore a one-shouldered black dress with sparkly embellishment from the Oscar de la Renta fall ’17 collection.

For footwear, she reached for Jimmy Choo Romy pumps. The white satin shoes feature crystal tiara detailing on the elevated vamp, with a pointed silhouette and a stiletto heel. They retail for $950.

Trump pulled together her look with a sleek updo and diamond stud earrings.

This is not the first time the senior White House advisor and has stepped out in Romy pumps. She selected the style for a state dinner in the Ivory Coast in April, teaming them with a pink Alex Perry crepe sheath dress.

Ivanka Trump in an Alex Perry dress with Jimmy Choo heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The mother of three was on hand at the Distinguished Leadership Awards to honor French lawyer and politician Christine Lagarde.

“It was an honor to introduce Mme Christine Lagarde as she received the Atlantic Council’s 2019 Distinguished International Leadership Award,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Trump, who sold shoes through her eponymous fashion label from 2010 to 2018, often steps out in stilettos from top shoe brands such as Gianvito Rossi and Manolo Blahnik.

