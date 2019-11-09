Sign up for our newsletter today!

Ivanka Trump Goes for a Neutral Color Palette With Spiky Stilettos in Morocco

By Ella Chochrek
Ivanka Trump went for a neutral color palette — save for a subtle pop of color from her jewelry — in Rabat, Morocco on Friday, Nov. 8.

The first daughter wore a long-sleeved white top with matching flare-legged trousers.

Ivanka Trump, white shirt, pants, nude, pumps, celebrity style, Darlene Superville. Ivanka Trump, the daughter and senior adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, is interviewed by the Associated Press reporter Darlene Superville, left, in Rabat, Morocco. Trump is in Morocco promoting a global economic program for womenUS Ivanka Trump, Rabat, Morocco - 08 Nov 2019
Darlene Superville (L), an AP reporter, interviews Ivanka Trump on Nov. 8 in Rabat, Morocco.
CREDIT: Jacquelyn Martin/Shutterstock

For footwear, Trump selected nude pumps with a slim stiletto heel, a pointed toe and a patent leather upper.

Ivanka Trump, nude pumps, stilettos, pointed toe pumps, celebrity style, the daughter and senior adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, crosses her ankles over a Moroccan tile floor as she is interviewed by the Associated Press, in Rabat, Morocco. Trump is in Morocco promoting a global economic program for womenUS Ivanka Trump, Rabat, Morocco - 08 Nov 2019
A close-up shot of Ivanka Trump’s pumps.
CREDIT: Jacquelyn Martin/Shutterstock

The senior White House advisor added just a touch of color to her look with teal jewelry, choosing a brooch and matching earrings.

Ivanka Trump, white shirt, pants, nude pumps, pointed-toe pumps, rabat, morocco
Ivanka Trump wears head-to-toe white with nude pumps in Rabat, Morocco Nov. 8.
CREDIT: Jacquelyn Martin/Shutterstock

Yesterday marked the last day of Trump’s brief Morocco visit. While in the North African nation, the University of Pennsylvania alum promoted a U.S. government program, Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative. She was joined on her trip by Sean Cairncross, CEO of the Millennium Challenge Corporation.

When it comes to footwear, the mom of three is a big fan of stilettos. She often wears styles from brands like Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik and Gianvito Rossi. More dressed-down choices of hers have included Western boots and Rothy’s flats.

While Trump is no longer involved in the fashion space, she modeled in the late ’90s and early ’00s. More recently, she ran an eponymous label, Ivanka Trump Collection, which included apparel, accessories and footwear. In 2018, she made the decision to close down Ivanka Trump Collection to focus her full efforts on public policy.

