Ivanka Trump Goes for a Neutral Color Palette With Spiky Stilettos in Morocco

Ivanka Trump went for a neutral color palette — save for a subtle pop of color from her jewelry — in Rabat, Morocco on Friday, Nov. 8.

The first daughter wore a long-sleeved white top with matching flare-legged trousers.

Darlene Superville (L), an AP reporter, interviews Ivanka Trump on Nov. 8 in Rabat, Morocco. CREDIT: Jacquelyn Martin/Shutterstock

For footwear, Trump selected nude pumps with a slim stiletto heel, a pointed toe and a patent leather upper.

A close-up shot of Ivanka Trump’s pumps. CREDIT: Jacquelyn Martin/Shutterstock

The senior White House advisor added just a touch of color to her look with teal jewelry, choosing a brooch and matching earrings.

Ivanka Trump wears head-to-toe white with nude pumps in Rabat, Morocco Nov. 8. CREDIT: Jacquelyn Martin/Shutterstock

Yesterday marked the last day of Trump’s brief Morocco visit. While in the North African nation, the University of Pennsylvania alum promoted a U.S. government program, Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative. She was joined on her trip by Sean Cairncross, CEO of the Millennium Challenge Corporation.

When it comes to footwear, the mom of three is a big fan of stilettos. She often wears styles from brands like Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik and Gianvito Rossi. More dressed-down choices of hers have included Western boots and Rothy’s flats.

While Trump is no longer involved in the fashion space, she modeled in the late ’90s and early ’00s. More recently, she ran an eponymous label, Ivanka Trump Collection, which included apparel, accessories and footwear. In 2018, she made the decision to close down Ivanka Trump Collection to focus her full efforts on public policy.

