Ivanka Trump’s Westminster Abbey Look Includes a Fascinator and Nude Pumps

Much like her stepmother and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Ivanka Trump opted for a white look to kick off the family’s three-day U.K. visit.

The 37-year-old White House advisor arrived at Westminster Abbey along with husband Jared Kushner Monday morning dressed in a white peplum jacket and pleated skirt courtesy of Italian-born, London-based designer, Alessandra Rich. A matching fascinator and a white belt with crystal detailing on the buckle, also from Rich, added to her ensemble.

Ivanka Trump arrives at Westminster Abbey with husband Jared Kushner wearing an Alessandra Rich peplum jacket and pleated skirt with nude pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For shoes, the mother of three chose Gianvito Rossi pumps featuring a nude leather finish with clear PVC side panels, a classic pointed toe and a high heel stiletto. The popular style comes with a price tag of nearly $700.

A closer look at Ivanka Trump wearing beige leather pumps from Gianvito Rossi featuring a pointed toe and sheer PVC panels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Kushner, 38, looked dapper in a navy suit worn with a white shirt, a navy and green striped tie and black lace-up shoes.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner at Buckingham Palace on June 3. CREDIT: Shutterstock

