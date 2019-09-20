Ivanka Trump Arrives in Champagne Dress and Cape at Star-Studded Italian Wedding

Ivanka Trump joined the likes of Meghan Markle and Katy Perry today for an Italian wedding with a hard-to-get invite list as designer Misha Nonoo and businessman Michael Hess tied the knot in Rome.

On the arm of her husband Jared Kushner, the U.S. adviser to the her father, President Donald Trump, arrived wearing a champagne dress and a matching cape, all tied together with a metallic gold belt and clutch.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump arrive at the wedding of Misha Nonoo and Michael Hess in Rome. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Ivanka Trump arrives at the wedding of Misha Nonoo and Michael Hess in Rome. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Earlier this week, at an event in Washington, D.C., on the ice at the Fort Dupont Ice Arena, Ivanka joined local youth-league hockey players and a few professional players from D.C. Capitals to release the Trump Administration’s first-ever National Youth Sports Strategy.

Ivanka sported a double-breasted navy pinstripe suit for the occasion with white lapels from Racil; the blazer retails for $1,120 and the pants retail for $430, though both are on sale.

When she first arrived, she sported a pair of $695 heeled white pumps with a pointed toe from Gianvito Rossi. But, when it came time to step out onto the ice, the advisor to the president swapped her heels for a similar, more practical style of white flats with straps across the top of the foot and wrapping around the ankle.

Joining Ivanka for the announcement were Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar as well as Capitals players John Carlson and Tom Wilson.

The initiative aims to “increase access to sport and play so that all kids, regardless of age, gender, zip code or financial status, can participate and thrive.”

