Ivanka Trump Wears an Office-Chic Look With Power Pumps at Department of Labor Event

Ivanka Trump is a master at office-appropriate dressing.

The first daughter looked chic in a green turtleneck sweater and a beige midi skirt at a Department of Labor event Monday, Dec. 9, in Washington, D.C.

Honored to join the @USDOL team in welcoming Secretary Scalia – a formidable leader and visionary – to the Department of Labor! His unwavering commitment to protecting and uplifting American workers will have a profound impact and make America more prosperous for all! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/R6Xh5Vzt7C — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) December 10, 2019

For shoes, Trump went with her go-to power pumps. She opted for a black pointed-toe style with a stiletto heel and a low-cut topline; the latter is meant to extend the length of the leg by creating the illusion of additional height and a slimmer figure.

The senior White House advisor wore her hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail. She accessorized with hoop earrings and a gold cuff bracelet.

When it comes to her typical style, Trump tends to embrace a business-chic aesthetic, wearing pantsuits, midi dresses and pointed-toe pumps. Favorite designer shoe brands for the University of Pennsylvania alum include Gianvito Rossi, Burberry and Jimmy Choo. Trump has also frequently been spotted in styles from her eponymous apparel, shoe and accessories brand, which she shuttered in 2018.

