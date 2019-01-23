Ivanka Trump Wears Timeless Mary Janes With the Cutest Dress to Host Famed Baseball Hall of Famer

Ivanka Trump was on hand at the White House on Tuesday, along with her father, President Donald Trump, to meet Mariano Rivera, who made history as the first player ever to be “unanimously elected” to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

The 37-year-old first daughter took to Instagram earlier to share photos of herself posing on the White House lawn with the Panamanian-American former professional baseball pitcher, who played a whopping 19 seasons with the New York Yankees.

“Congratulations Mariano Rivera for making history and becoming the first player ever unanimously elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame! You continue to inspire the next generation of champions (and weekend warriors 😉) with your leadership on the President’s Council on Fitness, Sports & Nutrition. Thank you,” she captioned the post.

In both snapshots, the businesswoman and mother of three shows off a chic black knee-length dress with red trim and button detailing on the bodice. To complement her dress, Trump opted for a pair of timeless black, pointed-toe Mary Janes.

