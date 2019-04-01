Ivanka Trump Models a Sandy Outfit With Melania’s Favorite Heels and Son Theodore

Ivanka Trump is a mom on the move. The current first daughter of the United States was captured returning to Washington, D.C. Sunday evening after spending the weekend at the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago estate. She wore a monochromatic beige ensemble as she arrived at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland with her 3-year-old son, Theodore.

The 37-year-old former model dressed in a chic sandy-colored wool coat with a double-breasted design and a pair of matching high heels. Trump chose Manolo Blahnik’s signature BB pumps with a beige patent leather finish for the occasion. Blahnik’s BB pumps are a favorite of her father’s wife, Melania.

Ivanka Trump wearing a beige double-breasted coat with matching heels at Andrews Air Force Base. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The classic pointy-toed silhouette, which features a 4.1-inch stiletto and comes in various other colorways, retails for $665. The Wharton School of Business graduate accessorized with hoop earring and Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses.

A closer look at Ivanka Trump wearing Manolo Blahnik ’s popular BB pumps in beige patent leather. CREDIT: Shutterstock

This comes on the heels of Theodore Kushner’s third birthday, which was on March 27. Trump took to Instagram to share an intimate photo from when he was a baby, writing, “Happy 3rd birthday, Theodore! You have brought joy and laughter into our hearts and home each day of your little life.”

