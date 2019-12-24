Ivanka Trump Goes Parisian-Chic in a Floppy Hat and Booties With Jared Kushner

Ivanka Trump is spending some quality time with just her husband Jared Kushner this Christmas Eve. The lovebirds enjoyed an intimate coffee date at an eclectic cafe this morning.

Kushner looked relaxed in a button-down top, dark-wash jeans, a trucker hat and gray sneakers. Meanwhile, Ivanka looked Parisian-chic in a paneled turtleneck sweater, black pants and a floppy black hat to match. She topped off her ensemble with a set of black almond-toe leather ankle booties set on block heels.

Her caption — “table pour deux” in French — translates to “table for two” in English.

The ankle booties are not a typical shoe pick for the advisor to her father, President Donald Trump.

When she’s not wearing pumps from brands like Burberry and Jimmy Choo, Ivanka usually goes for comfy flats from Rothy’s and Gola x J.Crew sneakers. Boots are also in her rotation as well, but she tends to lean towards a higher shaft height; she recently wore a set of tan leather slouchy knee-high boots at Joint Base Andrews in Suitland, Md., last Friday.

(L-R) Melania Trump, Mike Pence, Karen Pence and Ivanka Trump at Joint Base Andrews in Suitland, Md., Dec. 20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Ivanka Trump’s boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

