Ivanka Trump Goes Horseback Riding in Skinny Jeans & Western Boots

Ivanka Trump’s style is usually all about pantsuits and power pumps, but she shows off a very different side in her latest Instagram post.

In an image shared last night in honor of yesterday’s Kentucky Derby, the first daughter sits atop a horse while on a rustic getaway. She looks cute in a Western-inspired look: a red and blue checked blouse with ruffle detailing, skinny jeans and brown ankle boots with an almond-shaped toe.

“Ladies & Gentlemen, it’s Derby weekend!🐎,” the 37-year-old captioned the shot.

The senior White House advisor shared another photo this morning, providing an intimate look into her bedroom during her trip. In the shot, she sits up in bed, using a pillow as her desk as she types on a laptop. The “Women Who Work” author is barefoot in the image, wearing just a gray robe.

While Trump is no longer involved in the fashion space, she ran her eponymous Ivanka Trump Collection brand until 2018, selling apparel, accessories and footwear. For appearances at the White House and official events, the mother of three often steps out in stilettos from top shoe brands such as Gianvito Rossi and Manolo Blahnik.

