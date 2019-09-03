Ivanka Trump Debuts Short & Sleek Haircut Wearing Power Pumps in Colombia

Ivanka Trump kicked off a trip to Latin America today with an event in Bogota, Colombia, at the General Santander National Policy Academy.

For her visit, the first daughter chose a look by a Colombian designer, Johanna Ortiz. She sported an olive-green peplum midi dress. The design retails for $1,650 and is available for purchase on Saksfifthavenue.com.

Ivanka Trump at an event with female police cadets at the General Santander National Policy Academy in Bogota, Colombia Sept. 3. CREDIT: Fernando Vergara/Shutterstock

For footwear, Trump went with suedelike power pumps. The shoes featured a stiletto heel, an pointed toe and a low-cut vamp.

A close-up look at Ivanka Trump’s heels. CREDIT: Fernando Vergara/Shutterstock

The senior White House advisor tied together her look with a woven handbag and gold hoop earrings. Her hair was chopped into a fresh cut: a shoulder-skimming bob.

Ivanka Trump wears a Johanna Ortiz dress and power pumps in Bogota, Colombia. CREDIT: MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA/EPA-EF

When it comes to footwear, the mom of three is a big fan of stilettos. She often wears styles from brands like Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik and Gianvito Rossi. More dressed-down choices of hers have included Western boots and Rothy’s flats.

While Trump is no longer involved in the fashion space, she modeled in the late ’90s and early ’00s. More recently, she ran an eponymous label, Ivanka Trump Collection, selling apparel, accessories and footwear. In 2018, she made the decision to close down Ivanka Trump Collection, choosing to focus her efforts on public policy rather than fashion.

