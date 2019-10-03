Ivanka Trump Is Office-Chic in Dallas in Power Pumps & a Green Pantsuit

Ivanka Trump popped in green today for a roundtable discussion with Google CEO Sundar Pichai at El Centro College in Dallas.

The senior White House advisor sported a green pantsuit with a black top underneath and high-waisted, cropped pants.

Ivanka Trump during a visit to El Centro College in Dallas Oct. 3. CREDIT: LM Otero/Shutterstock

For footwear, Ivanka went with classic black pumps. The shoes boasted a pointed silhouette, slim stiletto heel and shiny upper. The pumps had a low-cut vamp, which extends the line of the leg by drawing the eye upward.

A close-up look at Ivanka Trump’s stilettos. CREDIT: LM Otero/Shutterstock

The mom of three accessorized the office-chic with gold hoop earrings.

Power pumps are a go-to for Ivanka — and in the political realm, she is hardly alone in her love of the style. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Kamala Harris all count themselves fans of the professional silhouette.

While Ivanka is now employed in the political realm, she honed her sartorial sensibility through fashion ventures first. The first daughter modeled in her teen years and ran an eponymous line of clothing, shoes and accessories until 2018. Styles from her accessibly priced Ivanka Trump Collection have been worked into the University of Pennsylvania alum’s wardrobe. Other go-to shoe brands for Ivanka include Gianvito Rossi, Burberry and Jimmy Choo.

Ivanka Trump and Google CEO Sundar Pichai in Dallas. CREDIT: LM Otero/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more of Ivanka Trump’s style.

Want more?

Ivanka Trump’s White Pantsuit & Power Pumps Mean Business at UN General Assembly

Ivanka Trump Pairs Arty Floral Skirt With Classic Black Pumps at UN

Ivanka Trump Dances With a Paraguayan Farmer in Rothy’s Flats That You Can Afford