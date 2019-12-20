Ivanka Trumps Wears a Green Silky Dress + Black Pumps for The Future Act Signing

Ivanka Trump joined her father, President Donald Trump, in the Oval Office yesterday to help sign The Future Act into action.

Ivanka stood tall in a green silk long-sleeve dress that hit ankle length. She paired the look with a set of sleek black patent pointed-toe d’Orsay pumps. The 38-year-old is a huge fan of a classic black heel, having sported them from meetings at the U.N. to a Hanukkah reception at the White House.

“I am proud to have worked with President Trump and Congress to secure PERMANENT funding for Historically Black Colleges and Minority Serving Institutions,” she wrote on Instagram. “The Future Act also simplifies #FAFSA for the 20 million American families who fill it out each year.”

Earlier this week, Ivanka took to the social media app again to share photos from her visit to the Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar on Sunday. For the occasion, she wore a tan wrap coat over a turtleneck dress with red accents, all finished with a set of camel-colored slouch boots with an almond toe and block heel.

Click through the gallery to see more of Ivanka Trump’s shoe style in 2019.

Want more?

Ivanka Trump’s Tan Outfit Includes Chic Slouch Boots at US Military Base in Qatar

Ivanka Trump Pairs Her Festive Green Frock With Classic Black Pumps at White House Hanukkah Reception Ivanka Trump’s Most Stylish Moments of the Year