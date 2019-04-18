Sign up for our newsletter today!

Ivanka Trump Goes Glam in Pink Sheath Dress & Crystal-Covered Heels for Ivory Coast State Dinner

By Ella Chochrek
Ivanka Trump, celebrity style, africa, ivory coast
Ivanka Trump
Ivanka Trump made three outfit changes yesterday — slipping into progressively more formal looks as she went through her day on the Ivory Coast.

The 37-year-old finished the day off in a real pale pink dress with jewelry-like high heels as she attended a state dinner hosted by Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara. She wore a $2,289 crepe sheath dress by Alex Perry, which features fluid pleat panels for a cape-like look.

ivanka trump, celebrity style, jimmy choo, alex perry, ivory coast, africa
Ivanka Trump in an Alex Perry dress with Jimmy Choo heels.
For footwear, the former Ivanka Trump Collection designer chose satin Jimmy Choo Romy pumps with crystal tiara detailing. The $950 shoes feature a 3.25-inch heel and pointed silhouette.

ivanka trump, celebrity style, jimmy choo romy tiara pumps, ivory coast
A close-up look at Ivanka Trump’s shoes.
Trump slipped into her sleek state dinner look after an appearance at the Regional Summit of the Women Entrepreneurs Financing Initiative (We-Fi). We-Fi unlocks billions of dollars in funding for women entrepreneurs in Africa, using a combination of public and private funding.

ivanka trump, celebrity style, ivory coast, africa, Brock collection
Ivanka Trump in a Brock Collection look at We-Fi.
The first daughter’s second outfit of the day was a Brock Collection floral skirt-suit, consisting of a peplum jacket and a slitted pencil skirt. She completed her look with pale blue satin-like pumps, which featured a pointy toe and foot-flattering open sides.

ivanka trump, pale blue pumps, high heels, celebrity style, africa, ivory coast
A closer look at Ivanka Trump’s shoes.
The senior White House adviser kicked off her day at a cocoa demonstration farm in Adzope. She wore a white collared, short-sleeved Alexis Gyles midi dress retailing for $596. Her shoes were white sneakers with a rounded toe and thick sole.

ivanka trump, cocoa farm, celebrity style, alexis gyles, white house adviser, first daughter, white sneakers
Ivanka Trump wearing an Alexis Gyles dress with white sneakers.
