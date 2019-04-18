Ivanka Trump Goes Glam in Pink Sheath Dress & Crystal-Covered Heels for Ivory Coast State Dinner

Ivanka Trump made three outfit changes yesterday — slipping into progressively more formal looks as she went through her day on the Ivory Coast.
The 37-year-old finished the day off in a real pale pink dress with jewelry-like high heels as she attended a state dinner hosted by Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara. She wore a $2,289 crepe sheath dress by Alex Perry, which features fluid pleat panels for a cape-like look.
For footwear, the former Ivanka Trump Collection designer chose satin Jimmy Choo Romy pumps with crystal tiara detailing. The $950 shoes feature a 3.25-inch heel and pointed silhouette.
Trump slipped into her sleek state dinner look after an appearance at the Regional Summit of the Women Entrepreneurs Financing Initiative (We-Fi). We-Fi unlocks billions of dollars in funding for women entrepreneurs in Africa, using a combination of public and private funding.
The first daughter’s second outfit of the day was a Brock Collection floral skirt-suit, consisting of a peplum jacket and a slitted pencil skirt. She completed her look with pale blue satin-like pumps, which featured a pointy toe and foot-flattering open sides.
The senior White House adviser kicked off her day at a cocoa demonstration farm in Adzope. She wore a white collared, short-sleeved Alexis Gyles midi dress retailing for $596. Her shoes were white sneakers with a rounded toe and thick sole.
