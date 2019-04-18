Ivanka Trump Goes Glam in Pink Sheath Dress & Crystal-Covered Heels for Ivory Coast State Dinner

Ivanka Trump made three outfit changes yesterday — slipping into progressively more formal looks as she went through her day on the Ivory Coast.

The 37-year-old finished the day off in a real pale pink dress with jewelry-like high heels as she attended a state dinner hosted by Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara. She wore a $2,289 crepe sheath dress by Alex Perry, which features fluid pleat panels for a cape-like look.

Ivanka Trump in an Alex Perry dress with Jimmy Choo heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, the former Ivanka Trump Collection designer chose satin Jimmy Choo Romy pumps with crystal tiara detailing. The $950 shoes feature a 3.25-inch heel and pointed silhouette.

A close-up look at Ivanka Trump’s shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Trump slipped into her sleek state dinner look after an appearance at the Regional Summit of the Women Entrepreneurs Financing Initiative (We-Fi). We-Fi unlocks billions of dollars in funding for women entrepreneurs in Africa, using a combination of public and private funding.

Ivanka Trump in a Brock Collection look at We-Fi. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The first daughter’s second outfit of the day was a Brock Collection floral skirt-suit, consisting of a peplum jacket and a slitted pencil skirt. She completed her look with pale blue satin-like pumps, which featured a pointy toe and foot-flattering open sides.

A closer look at Ivanka Trump’s shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The senior White House adviser kicked off her day at a cocoa demonstration farm in Adzope. She wore a white collared, short-sleeved Alexis Gyles midi dress retailing for $596. Her shoes were white sneakers with a rounded toe and thick sole.

Ivanka Trump wearing an Alexis Gyles dress with white sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Watch the video below to see more celebrity style.

Want more?

Melania Trump Visits Troops in Her Favorite Super-High Heels and a Belted Blazer

Ivanka Trump Wears Two Meghan Markle-Approved Shoe Styles in Ethiopia

Ivanka Trump Models a Sandy Outfit With Melania’s Favorite Heels and Son Theodore