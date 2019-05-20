Ivanka Trumps Wears the Chicest Summer Shirtdress With White Sneakers at Battle of Gettysburg Site

Ivanka Trump paid a visit to Gettysburg, Penn., yesterday alongside her husband, Jared Kushner, and Robert Emmet Lighthizer, who is the United States trade representative. The first daughter and adviser to the president of the United States, her father, Donald Trump, took to Instagram to share details of her visit to the historic city’s battlefields preserved from the American Civil War. For the occasion, she wore a coral colored shirtdress, matching striped belt, sunglasses, straw summer hat and a pair of all-white sneakers.

“Today Jared, Ambassador Lighthizer and I visited the battlefields of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania,” Ivanka said in the caption.

“July 1–3, 1863 marked a turning point in the Civil War as the Union army halted the northern advancement of Confederate troops. The largest number of casualties of the entire war were sustained during these 3 days in 1863,” adding, “The battlefields are meticulously preserved so visitors can experience a visual history of one of the most significant battles in American history.”

Related Ivanka Trump Wears a Bold Red Dress and Pointy Shiny Heels in Indianapolis Ivanka Trump Goes Horseback Riding in Skinny Jeans & Western Boots Ivanka Trump Wears Sparkles From Head to Toe at Distinguished Leadership Awards

The series of photos Ivanka captured in her post show her smiling alongside Kushner, who wore blue shorts, a gray T-shirt, sunglasses, a baseball cap and black sneakers. Additional photos show the scenery of the landscape, which consists of grassy fields, boulders, statues and other memorial sites. One monument read: “An enduring light to guide us in unity and fellowship.”

Want More?

Ivanka Trump Wears a Bold Red Dress and Pointy Shiny Heels in Indianapolis

Ivanka Trump Goes Horseback Riding in Skinny Jeans & Western Boots

Ivanka Trump Wears Sparkles From Head to Toe at Distinguished Leadership Awards