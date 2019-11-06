Ivanka Trump Wears the Chicest Two-Tone Pumps En Route to Morocco

Ivanka Trump’s airport style is more sophisticated than most.

The first daughter boarded a plane from Washington, D.C. to Morocco yesterday clad in a put-together look, complete with heels.

Trump sported a Gabriela Hearst wool-blend and cotton-gabardine trench coat with a plaid top and khaki pleated shirt. She layered a black turtleneck underneath.

Ivanka Trump wears a Gabriela Hearst coat with two-tone pumps at the airport in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 5. CREDIT: Jacquelyn Martin/Shutterstock

For shoes, the University of Pennsylvania alum selected two-tone gray and burgundy pumps with a slim stiletto heel and a low-cut topline, a feature meant to elongate the length of the leg.

A close-up look at Ivanka Trump’s pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For her first batch of official business in Morocco today, Trump wore head-to-toe gray as she met with Princess Lalla Meryem in Rabat.

The senior White House advisor layered an embroidered jacket over skinny trousers, completing her look with court shoes. The pumps boasted a slim stiletto heel, an almond toe and a low-cut topline.

Ivanka Trump (L) and Princess Lalla Meryem chat in Rabat, Morocco, Nov. 6. CREDIT: Jacquelyn Martin/Shutterstock

The princess similarly went with power pumps, choosing a black patent leather pair. She teamed the shoes with an orange pantsuit, worn over a draped blouse.

Trump’s three-day visit to Morocco is to promote the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative, a U.S. government initiative. She is joined by Sean Cairncross, CEO of the Millennium Challenge Corp., a foreign aid agency independent of the federal government.

When it comes to her typical style, Trump tends to opt for a business-chic aesthetic — wearing lots of pantsuits, midi dresses and power pumps. Favorite shoe brands include Gianvito Rossi, Burberry and her own now-defunct label, Ivanka Trump Collection.

Click through the gallery to see more of Ivanka Trump’s style.

