Ivanka Trump’s Parcel Tape-Inspired Pumps Take Her to G20 Summit in Japan

Ivanka Trump has a favorite new statement shoe, so it’s no wonder why there’s a pep in her step.

On her way to the G20 Summit today, the White House senior advisor wore Burberry’s Annalise pumps, a style she’s worn at least three times this month while performing her duties.

The British brand’s shoes were done in white patent leather with a black cap toe and brown parcel tape layered at the front. Set on a 4-inch stiletto heel, the pointy pumps retail for $750 on Barneys.com.

Ivanka made her way past the South Lawn at the White House to make her way join her father, President Donald Trump, and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in Osaka, Japan.

The heels were a good match to the rest of the outfit as she coordinated the tan, white and black palette from the pumps. Ivanka looked chic in a khaki coat dress complete with a chunky white belt and a white handbag with black piping.

Later, she took part in a dinner alongside her husband and political power players.

She’s worn the same heels before on June 18 in Charlotte, N.C., where she visited the Siemens Energy hub. Before that, she opted for the pumps at a business roundtable in London on June 4.

