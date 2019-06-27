Sign up for our newsletter today!

Ivanka Trump’s Parcel Tape-Inspired Pumps Take Her to G20 Summit in Japan

By Charlie Carballo
Ivanka Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump walks off of Marine One with acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.,. Trump is heading to the G-20 in JapanTrump, Andrews Air Force Base, USA - 26 Jun 2019
Ivanka Trump
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Ivanka Trump has a favorite new statement shoe, so it’s no wonder why there’s a pep in her step.

On her way to the G20 Summit today, the White House senior advisor wore Burberry’s Annalise pumps, a style she’s worn at least three times this month while performing her duties.

Ivanka Trump wears Burberry's Annalise pumps, Ivanka Trump and acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney walk to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 26 June 2019. President Trump is departing for the G20 Summit in Japan, and a visit to Seoul, South Korea afterwards.US President Donald J. Trump is departing for the G20 Summit in Japan and Seoul, Korea., Washington, USA - 26 Jun 2019
Acting White House Chief of Staff and Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Mick Mulvaney and First Daughter and Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump in conversation as they walk on the South LawnPresident Donald Trump Departs for the G20 in Japan, Washington DC, USA - 26 Jun 2019Following United States President Donald J. Trump as he departs the White House en route to the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan.
The British brand’s shoes were done in white patent leather with a black cap toe and brown parcel tape layered at the front. Set on a 4-inch stiletto heel, the pointy pumps retail for $750 on Barneys.com.

Ivanka made her way past the South Lawn at the White House to make her way join her father, President Donald Trump, and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in Osaka, Japan.

burberry Annalise Patent Leather Pumps, Ivanka Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump walks off of Marine One with acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.,. Trump is heading to the G-20 in JapanTrump, Andrews Air Force Base, USA - 26 Jun 2019
The heels were a good match to the rest of the outfit as she coordinated the tan, white and black palette from the pumps. Ivanka looked chic in a khaki coat dress complete with a chunky white belt and a white handbag with black piping.

Later, she took part in a dinner alongside her husband and political power players.

She’s worn the same heels before on June 18 in Charlotte, N.C., where she visited the Siemens Energy hub. Before that, she opted for the pumps at a business roundtable in London on June 4.

