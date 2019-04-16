Ivanka Trump Wears Two Meghan Markle-Approved Shoe Styles in Ethiopia

Ivanka Trump is taking wardrobe cues from Meghan Markle.

Stepping out in Ethiopia on Sunday and Monday, Trump sported two shoe styles that have received the Duchess of Sussex’ seal of approval.

Yesterday, the first daughter looked chic in a pulled-together outfit as she met with Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde at the Presidential Palace in Addis Ababa. Trump wore a floral Emilia Wickstead shirt dress that costs $1,655. The bold dress featured ruffled bell sleeves and a full skirt.

Ivanka Trump entering the Ethiopia presidential palace. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, the senior White House advisor selected all-white Manolo Blahnik Bb pumps — a go-to style for Markle as well as for first lady Melania Trump. The Italian-made shoes feature a slim stiletto heel and a leather upper; they retail for $665.

Ivanka Trump on day 2 of her Ethiopia trip. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Ivanka Trump’s heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 37-year-old went with a more dressed-down — and more affordable — ensemble on day 1 of her Ethiopia trip as she sipped tea with USAID administrator Mark Green and women from the Ethiopian Women in Coffee Association.

Ivanka Trump’s day 1 Ethiopia trip look. CREDIT: Shutterstock

She stepped out in a pale blue J.Crew midi dress with a tie-waist and three-quarters sleeve. The still-available item costs just $138.

The ex-shoe designer also went with more casual shoes, opting for Rothy’s flats. The comfy, casual style is a Markle favorite, as she broke out the sleek style on her Australia trip in October. Trump selected the brand’s $145 pointed toe Maritime flat in navy.

A closer look at Ivanka Trump’s Rothy’s flats. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Trump’s time in Ethiopia has come to an end. While there, she helped launch 2X Africa, a Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative meant to help close the credit gap for African women entrepreneurs.

