Ivanka Trump Wears Two Meghan Markle-Approved Shoe Styles in Ethiopia

Ivanka Trump is taking wardrobe cues from Meghan Markle.
Stepping out in Ethiopia on Sunday and Monday, Trump sported two shoe styles that have received the Duchess of Sussex’ seal of approval.
Yesterday, the first daughter looked chic in a pulled-together outfit as she met with Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde at the Presidential Palace in Addis Ababa. Trump wore a floral Emilia Wickstead shirt dress that costs $1,655. The bold dress featured ruffled bell sleeves and a full skirt.
For footwear, the senior White House advisor selected all-white Manolo Blahnik Bb pumps — a go-to style for Markle as well as for first lady Melania Trump. The Italian-made shoes feature a slim stiletto heel and a leather upper; they retail for $665.
The 37-year-old went with a more dressed-down — and more affordable — ensemble on day 1 of her Ethiopia trip as she sipped tea with USAID administrator Mark Green and women from the Ethiopian Women in Coffee Association.
She stepped out in a pale blue J.Crew midi dress with a tie-waist and three-quarters sleeve. The still-available item costs just $138.
The ex-shoe designer also went with more casual shoes, opting for Rothy’s flats. The comfy, casual style is a Markle favorite, as she broke out the sleek style on her Australia trip in October. Trump selected the brand’s $145 pointed toe Maritime flat in navy.
Trump’s time in Ethiopia has come to an end. While there, she helped launch 2X Africa, a Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative meant to help close the credit gap for African women entrepreneurs.
View this post on Instagram
As an incredible trip to Ethiopia comes to an end, I reflect on the many impressive Ethiopian and African Union leaders and entrepreneurs that are proactively seeking to advance women’s economic empowerment and in so doing catalyzing peace, prosperity, and stability of our nations. Through this initiative, I look forward to continuing to build on these relationships made and achieving our mission of impacting 50 million women globally through #WGDP!
Watch the video below to see more celebrities who love Manolo Blahnik shoes.
Want more?
Ivanka Trump Models a Sandy Outfit With Melania’s Favorite Heels and Son Theodore