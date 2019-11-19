Ivanka Trump Pairs Her Graphic-Patterned Outfit With Classic Black Pumps

Ivanka Trump knows a thing or two about power dressing.

The 38-year-old daughter of President Donald Trump looked ready for business Monday in Washington, D.C., for an announcement of “new partnerships” and increased funding for the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative Fund, or W-GDP.

The University of Pennsylvania alum sported an Equipment shirt and skirt set that featured a matching, stylized print. The skirt is sold out, while the blouse is 70% off on Bloomingdales.com, marked down to $84 from $280.

For shoes, Trump went with her go-to power pumps. She opted for a black pointed-toe style with a stiletto heel and a low-cut topline, a feature meant to extend the length of the leg, creating the illusion of additional height and a slimmer figure.

At the event Monday, Trump and Mark Green, director of the U.S. Agency for International Development, announced an additional $50 million in funding for the W-GDP, a U.S. government project aimed at improving women’s access to employment and training opportunities across the world.

At @USAID, boosting women’s empowerment is one of our highest priorities, helping countries to advance on their Journeys to Self-Reliance. Today, I’m proud to announce new #WGDP partnerships with @IvankaTrump. Learn more: https://t.co/tr5j9MKL2P pic.twitter.com/DNH0ctGgje — Mark Green (@USAIDMarkGreen) November 19, 2019

When it comes to her typical style, Trump tends to embrace a business-chic aesthetic, wearing lots of pantsuits, midi dresses and pointed-toe pumps. Favorite shoe brands for the senior White House adviser include Gianvito Rossi, Burberry and her own now-defunct label, Ivanka Trump Collection.

