Ivanka Trump Bakes Pastries in a Splattered Dress With Baby Blue Heels That Match Argentina’s Flag

Ivanka Trump continued her tour of South America today with a stop in Purmamarca, Argentina, where the White House advisor to her father, President Donald Trump, promoted women’s empowerment.
The former lifestyle brand entrepreneur made a colorful arrival in Proenza Schouler, opting for a chic look that put an artsy twist on the always-safe floral print. The brand’s baby blue viscose georgette midi dress featured a V-neck with hanging tie detail and rounded sleeves. Red floral graphics came in a splattered, abstract-like pattern. It retails for $1,690.
Completing the look was a pair of baby blue suede pumps, which were done in a pointed silhouette on a nearly 4-inch stiletto heel. It would be no surprise if she coordinated the outfit to match the shade of blue seen in Argentina’s flag.
After discussing women’s empowerment with Argentina’s political players, including the country’s foreign minister, Jorge Faurie, she visited the bakery of Cristina Alcoser, where she helped make pastries.
It’s the second stop on Ivanka’s trip in South America, which began Wednesday with a tour in Colombia. She made the rounds promoting female entrepreneurship in dresses by Colombian designer Johanna Ortiz.
