Ivanka Trump Bakes Pastries in a Splattered Dress With Baby Blue Heels That Match Argentina’s Flag

Ivanka Trump continued her tour of South America today with a stop in Purmamarca, Argentina, where the White House advisor to her father, President Donald Trump, promoted women’s empowerment.

Ivanka Trump wears Proenza Schouler in Argentina, Sept. 5, 2019. CREDIT: Gustavo Garello/AP/Shutterstock

The former lifestyle brand entrepreneur made a colorful arrival in Proenza Schouler, opting for a chic look that put an artsy twist on the always-safe floral print. The brand’s baby blue viscose georgette midi dress featured a V-neck with hanging tie detail and rounded sleeves. Red floral graphics came in a splattered, abstract-like pattern. It retails for $1,690.

Ivanka Trump wears Proenza Schouler with blue pumps in Argentina, Sept. 5, 2019. CREDIT: Gustavo Garello/AP/Shutterstock

Detail of Ivanka Trump’s pumps in Argentina, Sept. 5, 2019. CREDIT: Gustavo Garello/Shutterstock

Completing the look was a pair of baby blue suede pumps, which were done in a pointed silhouette on a nearly 4-inch stiletto heel. It would be no surprise if she coordinated the outfit to match the shade of blue seen in Argentina’s flag.

After discussing women’s empowerment with Argentina’s political players, including the country’s foreign minister, Jorge Faurie, she visited the bakery of Cristina Alcoser, where she helped make pastries.

It’s the second stop on Ivanka’s trip in South America, which began Wednesday with a tour in Colombia. She made the rounds promoting female entrepreneurship in dresses by Colombian designer Johanna Ortiz.

Ivanka Trump wears Proenza Schouler with blue pumps in Argentina, Sept. 5, 2019. CREDIT: Gustavo Garello/AP/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more of Ivanka Trump’s statement shoe style.

Want more?

Ivanka Trump Swaps $65 Sneakers for Soaring Wedges in Colombia

Ivanka Trump Pops in a Yellow Dress & Pointy-Toe Pumps at Colombia’s Presidential Palace

First Family Fashion: The Style Choices of the Obama Girls vs. the Trump Girls