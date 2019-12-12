Sign up for our newsletter today!

Ivanka Trump Pairs Her Festive Green Frock With Classic Black Pumps at White House Hanukkah Reception

By Ella Chochrek
US President Donald J. Trump attends Hanukkah reception, Washington, USA – 11 Dec 2019
Ivanka Trump is ready for the holidays.

The 38-year-old first daughter sported a festive ensemble as she attended a White House Hanukkah reception on Wednesday, Dec. 11, alongside husband Jared Kushner and their three kids, Arabella (8), Joseph (6) and Theodore (3).

Ivanka Trump, green dress, dolce and gabbana dress, celebrity style, black pumps, white house, hanukkah reception, december 2019
Ivanka Trump wears a Dolce & Gabbana dress with black pumps at the White House, Dec. 11.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Ivanka Trump, celebrity style, classic black pumps, hanukkah, white house reception
A close-up look at Ivanka Trump’s classic black pumps.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Trump wore a fitted green Dolce & Gabbana dress that came down just past her knees. The festive frock features a square neckline and embellishment on the shoulders. It retails for $2,695 but is available for $1,617 (40% off) on Farfetch.com.

Dolce & Gabbana, green dress, embellished shoulders, midi dress
Dolce & Gabbana embellished-shoulder dress.
CREDIT: Farfetch.com
Buy: Dolce & Gabbana Embellished Shoulder Dress $2,695 $1,617
Buy it

The senior White House adviser teamed her D&G dress with classic black pumps. She chose pointed-toed stilettos that appeared to be fabricated from suede.

Arabella wore a navy dress with silver crisscross flats, while the two boys and their father sported navy suits.

ivanka trump, jared kusher, arabella, joseph, theodore, kushner kids, ivanka trump kids, (L-R, top) US Vice President Mike Pence, Jared Kushner, Ivanka trump and their three children Arabella (L, bottom), Joseph (C, bottom) and Theodore (R, bottom) listen as US President Donald J. Trump speaks at a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 11 December 2019. Trump used the occasion to sign an Executive Order to 'further the fight against the rise of anti-Semitism in the United States'.US President Donald J. Trump attends Hanukkah reception, Washington, USA - 11 Dec 2019
(L-R): Vice President Mike Pence, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump. On bottom from L-R, Kushner and Trump’s three children: Arabella, Joseph and Theodore.
CREDIT: JIM LO SCALZO/Shutterstock

When it comes to her typical style, Trump typically goes for a business-chic aesthetic, favoring midi dresses, power suits and smart blazers. As far as shoes go, the University of Pennsylvania graduate tends to wear lots of pointed-toe power pumps. She’s worn styles from designer brands such as Manolo Blahnik, Gianvito Rossi and Burberry in the past year, as well as more accessibly priced shoes from her namesake Ivanka Trump Collection, which shuttered in 2018, and sustainably priced flats brand Rothy’s.

Click through the gallery to see more of Ivanka Trump’s shoe style in 2019.

