Ivanka Trump Swaps $65 Sneakers for Soaring Wedges in Colombia

Ivanka Trump proved that her summery dress could be dressed up or down — just with a change of shoes.
The 37-year-old began her day in Colombia yesterday touring a women-run strawberry farm in Usme, outside Cucuta. For the occasion, Trump sported a dress by Silvia Tcherassi, a Colombian designer based in Miami. Called the Cameron, the dress is made of cotton and linen with a V-neckline and printed flowers on the skirt. It sells for $980 on Farfetch.com.
For her walk through the fields, the first daughter wore a pair of Gola for J.Crew sneakers. The shoes have a canvas upper and a rubber sole; they’re mostly white but boast a metallic pop with gold detailing. The sneakers cost $65 and can be shopped on Jcrew.com.
Trump swapped the kicks for wedges in the afternoon as she met with Venezuelan migrants at a shelter located in La Parada, a town near Cucuta. The shoes featured a raffia heel with a white upper and ribbon detailing wrapping around the ankle.
The senior White House advisor accessorized her look with gold hoop earrings and a woven handbag.
Throughout her trip, Trump has been spotlighting Colombian designers. In addition to choosing a Silvia Tcherassi dress today, the “Women Who Work” author has twice worn dresses by Johanna Ortiz, who’s known for featuring ruffles and off-the-shoulder silhouettes that invoke her heritage.
Click through the gallery to see more of Ivanka Trump’s statement shoe style.
