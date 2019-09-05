Sign up for our newsletter today!

Ivanka Trump Swaps $65 Sneakers for Soaring Wedges in Colombia

By Ella Chochrek
Ivanka Trump, Cucuta, Colombia – 04 Sep 2019
Ivanka Trump proved that her summery dress could be dressed up or down — just with a change of shoes.

Ivanka Trump arrives at a strawberry farm in Colombia on Sept. 4.
The 37-year-old began her day in Colombia yesterday touring a women-run strawberry farm in Usme, outside Cucuta. For the occasion, Trump sported a dress by Silvia Tcherassi, a Colombian designer based in Miami. Called the Cameron, the dress is made of cotton and linen with a V-neckline and printed flowers on the skirt. It sells for $980 on Farfetch.com.

Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump's daughter and White House adviser, tours a women-run strawberry farm in Usme, Colombia, . Ivanka Trump is kicking off her trip to South America by promoting women's empowermentIvanka Trump, Usme, Colombia - 04 Sep 2019. Ivanka Trump, celebrity style, gold sneakers, gola, j crew, SILVIA TCHERASSI dress, floral dress, White House advisor, v-neck dress, hoop earrings, strawberry field, Colombia
Ivanka Trump in Usme, Colombia.
A close-up look at Ivanka Trump’s Gola for J.Crew sneakers.
For her walk through the fields, the first daughter wore a pair of Gola for J.Crew sneakers. The shoes have a canvas upper and a rubber sole; they’re mostly white but boast a metallic pop with gold detailing. The sneakers cost $65 and can be shopped on Jcrew.com.

Gola for J.Crew sneakers.
Trump swapped the kicks for wedges in the afternoon as she met with Venezuelan migrants at a shelter located in La Parada, a town near Cucuta. The shoes featured a raffia heel with a white upper and ribbon detailing wrapping around the ankle.

Ivanka Trump, SILVIA TCHERASSI, floral dress, celebrity style, wedges, high heels, President Donald Trump's daughter and White House adviser, deplanes in Cucuta, Colombia, where she will meet with Venezuelan migrants in this city on the Venezuelan border, . Ivanka Trump is kicking off her trip to South America by promoting women's empowermentIvanka Trump, Cucuta, Colombia - 04 Sep 2019
Ivanka Trump heads to a meeting with Venezuelan migrants on Sept. 4 in Cucuta, Colombia.
A close-up shot of Ivanka Trump’s wedge heels.
The senior White House advisor accessorized her look with gold hoop earrings and a woven handbag.

Throughout her trip, Trump has been spotlighting Colombian designers. In addition to choosing a Silvia Tcherassi dress today, the “Women Who Work” author has twice worn dresses by Johanna Ortiz, who’s known for featuring ruffles and off-the-shoulder silhouettes that invoke her heritage.

Click through the gallery to see more of Ivanka Trump’s statement shoe style.

