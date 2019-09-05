Ivanka Trump Swaps $65 Sneakers for Soaring Wedges in Colombia

Ivanka Trump proved that her summery dress could be dressed up or down — just with a change of shoes.

Ivanka Trump arrives at a strawberry farm in Colombia on Sept. 4. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 37-year-old began her day in Colombia yesterday touring a women-run strawberry farm in Usme, outside Cucuta. For the occasion, Trump sported a dress by Silvia Tcherassi, a Colombian designer based in Miami. Called the Cameron, the dress is made of cotton and linen with a V-neckline and printed flowers on the skirt. It sells for $980 on Farfetch.com.

Ivanka Trump in Usme, Colombia. CREDIT: Ivan Valencia/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Ivanka Trump’s Gola for J.Crew sneakers. CREDIT: Ivan Valencia/Shutterstock

For her walk through the fields, the first daughter wore a pair of Gola for J.Crew sneakers. The shoes have a canvas upper and a rubber sole; they’re mostly white but boast a metallic pop with gold detailing. The sneakers cost $65 and can be shopped on Jcrew.com.

Gola for J.Crew sneakers. CREDIT: Jcrew.com

Trump swapped the kicks for wedges in the afternoon as she met with Venezuelan migrants at a shelter located in La Parada, a town near Cucuta. The shoes featured a raffia heel with a white upper and ribbon detailing wrapping around the ankle.

Ivanka Trump heads to a meeting with Venezuelan migrants on Sept. 4 in Cucuta, Colombia. CREDIT: Fernando Vergara/Shutterstock

A close-up shot of Ivanka Trump’s wedge heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The senior White House advisor accessorized her look with gold hoop earrings and a woven handbag.

Throughout her trip, Trump has been spotlighting Colombian designers. In addition to choosing a Silvia Tcherassi dress today, the “Women Who Work” author has twice worn dresses by Johanna Ortiz, who’s known for featuring ruffles and off-the-shoulder silhouettes that invoke her heritage.

