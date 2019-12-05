Ivanka Trump Wears Chevron Stripes & Ankle-Strap Flats at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Ivanka Trump was off to the races yesterday as she visited the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis.

The first daughter rewore a chevron-striped turtleneck, which she tucked into high-waisted black trousers.

While Trump is a pro at walking in heels, she opted for a pair of sensible flats yesterday. On her feet, the senior White House advisor sported pointed-toe black shoes with a shiny exterior and a strap at the ankle.

Trump completed her look with gold hoop earrings.

“At the Brickyard! Fun Fact: the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is the WORLD’s largest spectator sporting facility and oldest speedway,” wrote Trump on Instagram, sharing a gallery from her visit. She thanked Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb for his hospitality.

The University of Pennsylvania alum has a knack for pulling together office-appropriate looks, going for a classic aesthetic with a modern twist.

Often spotted in stilettos, Trump has worn designer shoes from brands such as Gianvito Rossi, Jimmy Choo and Burberry. She has also chosen affordable $145 flats from Rothy’s, FN’s 2019 Brand of the Year.

In the ’90s and early ’00s, the businesswoman modeled and more recently, she had an eponymous brand offering shoes, clothing and accessories. Ivanka Trump Collection was shuttered in 2018 so Trump could focus her efforts on public policy.

