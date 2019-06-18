Ivanka Trump Brings Back Her Parcel Tape-Inspired Pumps for Charlotte Visit

Ivanka Trump cut a stylish figure in Charlotte, N.C., today, where she visited the Siemens Energy hub alongside Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross.

The first daughter wore a white and black checked jacket, which she cinched in at the waist with a chunky white belt, and a matching skirt.

Ivanka Trump speaks to employees during a tour of the Siemens Energy Hub facility in Charlotte, N.C. CREDIT: Chuck Burton/Shutterstock

Burberry Annalise pumps. CREDIT: Barneys New York

For shoes, she went with Burberry’s Annalise pumps. The sleek heels are made of white patent leather and a black cap toe with layered brown tape adding some visual interest. The Italian-made pumps feature a 4-inch stiletto heel, leather lining and a pointed silhouette. They’re available for purchase on Barneys.com for $750.

This morning @IvankaTrump @SecretaryRoss @CLTMayor & members of the @WhiteHouse American Workforce Policy Advisory Board spent time at @Siemens_Energy hub in #Charlotte learning about our apprenticeship program that has expanded to 10 programs across 9 states. #SiemensintheUS pic.twitter.com/raS4mKn4b1 — SiemensUSA (@SiemensUSA) June 18, 2019

She’s worn the same heels before, having selected them for a business roundtable in London on June 4.

Ivanka Trump at a business roundtable in London on June 4. CREDIT: Alex Brandon/Shutterstock

The senior White House advisor took to social media to share news about her successful trip to Charlotte with followers.

“Energizing to see firsthand how industry-led #WorkforceDevelopment programs impact the lives of current & future employees + apprentices at Siemens Charlotte Energy Hub!” she wrote on Instagram. “@SiemensUSA pledged to create 75,000 NEW training & enhanced career opportunities though our #PledgetoAmericasWorkers! 🇺🇸”

Siemens has adopted an apprenticeship program, which has expanded to nine states and encompasses 10 subsets. Trump had the opportunity to meet with one of the program’s Charlotte-based members, Chad, who said he had “so many different opportunities” due to Siemens.

"I've worked with so many different individuals that have 10, 20, 30+ years of experience—they're really instilling all that knowledge in myself." Chad, a member of @SiemensUSA's world-class apprenticeship program, talks career development with @IvankaTrump! pic.twitter.com/VqjJ8OocjT — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 18, 2019

Today, the company pledged to establish 75,000 new training and advanced career opportunities today through the Pledge to America’s Workers.

