Ivanka Trump Brings Back Her Parcel Tape-Inspired Pumps for Charlotte Visit

By Ella Chochrek
Ivanka Trump
Ivanka Trump cut a stylish figure in Charlotte, N.C., today, where she visited the Siemens Energy hub alongside Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross.

The first daughter wore a white and black checked jacket, which she cinched in at the waist with a chunky white belt, and a matching skirt.

Senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump, right, speaks to employees during a tour of the Siemens Energy Hub facility in Charlotte, N.CIvanka Trump, Charlotte, USA - 18 Jun 2019
Ivanka Trump speaks to employees during a tour of the Siemens Energy Hub facility in Charlotte, N.C.
CREDIT: Chuck Burton/Shutterstock
Burberry, tape brown cap toe, heels, annalise pumps
Burberry Annalise pumps.
CREDIT: Barneys New York

For shoes, she went with Burberry’s Annalise pumps. The sleek heels are made of white patent leather and a black cap toe with layered brown tape adding some visual interest. The Italian-made pumps feature a 4-inch stiletto heel, leather lining and a pointed silhouette. They’re available for purchase on Barneys.com for $750.

She’s worn the same heels before, having selected them for a business roundtable in London on June 4.

Senior White House Advisor Ivanka Trump and White House press secretary Sarah Sanders depart a business roundtable event at St. James's Palace, in LondonTrump, London, United Kingdom - 04 Jun 2019
Ivanka Trump at a business roundtable in London on June 4.
CREDIT: Alex Brandon/Shutterstock

The senior White House advisor took to social media to share news about her successful trip to Charlotte with followers.

“Energizing to see firsthand how industry-led #WorkforceDevelopment programs impact the lives of current & future employees + apprentices at Siemens Charlotte Energy Hub!” she wrote on Instagram. “@SiemensUSA pledged to create 75,000 NEW training & enhanced career opportunities though our #PledgetoAmericasWorkers! 🇺🇸”

Siemens has adopted an apprenticeship program, which has expanded to nine states and encompasses 10 subsets. Trump had the opportunity to meet with one of the program’s Charlotte-based members, Chad, who said he had “so many different opportunities” due to Siemens.

Today, the company pledged to establish 75,000 new training and advanced career opportunities today through the Pledge to America’s Workers.

