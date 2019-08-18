Ivanka Trump Goes Camping With the Kids in Functional Hiking Boots

Ivanka Trump favors stilettos whether she’s in the boardroom or at the White House — or even playing basketball.

But the 37-year-old first daughter ditched her high heels for sensible hiking boots on a camping trip this weekend with husband Jared Kushner and their kids.

The senior White House advisor posed on Instagram today in a long-sleeved T-shirt, high-waisted pants and functional hiker boots. The shoes were in tones of gray with blue laces providing a colorful contrast.

Kushner went for an equally outdoorsy look, sporting baggy pants and a gray T-shirt underneath a puffer vest. The Harvard alum completed his look with a baseball cap and black and blue shoes that had a rubber sole.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner camping. CREDIT: Ivanka Trump/Instagram

In addition to sharing a photo of herself and her husband, Trump also posted an image of her sons, Joseph (5) and Theodore (3). (The couple’s third child, 7-year-old Arabella, was not pictured.)

Joseph wore a gray T-shirt with stripe detailing and skinny black pants. For shoes, the youngster selected hiker boot-sneaker hybrids that were black and gray with blue accents. Theodore had on white Velcro-strapped sneakers with a car-print T-shirt and gray sweatpants.

Theodore (L) and Joseph Kushner. CREDIT: Ivanka Trump/Instagram

When she’s at work in Washington, D.C., Trump tends to favor designer heels from brands like Manolo Blahnik, Burberry and Gianvito Rossi.

