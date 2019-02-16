Ivanka Trump Looks Business-Chic in a Skirt-Suit & Sleek Pumps

Ivanka Trump has business-chic style on lock.

The senior White House adviser proved her style savvy as she stepped out to discuss women’s economic empowerment at the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, on Saturday.

Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser to U.S. President Donald J. Trump, attends the 55th Munich Security Conference on Feb. 16. CREDIT: RONALD WITTEK/Shutterstock

The 37-year-old former shoe designer looked put-together in a sleek black jacket and matching pencil skirt.

For shoes, she went with classic black pumps, choosing a suede pair with a stiletto heel.

A close-up look at Ivanka Trump’s shoes. CREDIT: RONALD WITTEK/Shutterstock

The first daughter wore her hair in a messy updo and accessorized with statement pearl earrings.

Trump took to Instagram after speaking at the conference, thanking German Chancellor Angela Merkel for their discussion about economic empowerment.

“It was a pleasure to once again be with Chancellor Merkel. She is a tremendous champion of vocational education + #WomensEconomicEmpowerment in both Germany and around the world. I have learned so much from her in our conversations and look forward to our continued work together. Danke!” she wrote.

On Feb. 15, Trump was spotted on her way to dinner in Munich alongside husband Jared Kushner in another chic ensemble. She selected a long-sleeved velvet Dodo Bar dress with sparkly embellishment.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner step out to dinner in Munich, Germany, on Feb. 15. CREDIT: Splash News

The mother of three selected black block-heeled sandals — which she wore over semisheer black tights — to complete her look.

Ivanka’s Trump block-heeled sandals for date night. CREDIT: Splash News

