Ivanka Trump Looks Business-Chic in a Skirt-Suit & Sleek Pumps

Ivanka Trump has business-chic style on lock.
The senior White House adviser proved her style savvy as she stepped out to discuss women’s economic empowerment at the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, on Saturday.
The 37-year-old former shoe designer looked put-together in a sleek black jacket and matching pencil skirt.
For shoes, she went with classic black pumps, choosing a suede pair with a stiletto heel.
The first daughter wore her hair in a messy updo and accessorized with statement pearl earrings.
Trump took to Instagram after speaking at the conference, thanking German Chancellor Angela Merkel for their discussion about economic empowerment.
“It was a pleasure to once again be with Chancellor Merkel. She is a tremendous champion of vocational education + #WomensEconomicEmpowerment in both Germany and around the world. I have learned so much from her in our conversations and look forward to our continued work together. Danke!” she wrote.
It was a pleasure to once again be with Chancellor Merkel. She is a tremendous champion of vocational education + #WomensEconomicEmpowerment in both Germany and around the world. I have learned so much from her in our conversations and look forward to our continued work together. Danke! . . Es war mir eine Freude, wieder mit Kanzlerin Merkel zusammenzutreffen. Sie ist eine fantastische Verfechterin von Berufsausbildung und #WomensEconomicEmpowerment sowohl in Deutschland als auch in aller Welt. Ich habe im Zuge unseres Gesprächs so viel von ihr gelernt und freue mich auf unsere weitere Zusammenarbeit. Danke! #WGDP #WeFi #MSC2019
On Feb. 15, Trump was spotted on her way to dinner in Munich alongside husband Jared Kushner in another chic ensemble. She selected a long-sleeved velvet Dodo Bar dress with sparkly embellishment.
The mother of three selected black block-heeled sandals — which she wore over semisheer black tights — to complete her look.
