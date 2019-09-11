Ivanka Trump Shows Off Business-Chic Style in Baby Blue & Power Pumps

Ivanka Trump showed off her business-chic style yesterday at the Alabama Robotics Technology Park in Tanner, Ala.

The 37-year-old first daughter wore a baby blue pantsuit with a cream-colored blouse underneath.

Today our @mazda_toyota plant – our newest in America – pledged to train 4,000 workers. Thank you @IvankaTrump for your commitment to America’s workers. #PledgetoAmericasWorkers pic.twitter.com/eItURcLnyg — Toyota Policy (@ToyotaPolicy) September 10, 2019

For footwear, Trump went with nude power pumps. Stilettos are her favored shoe choice for official engagements in her role as senior White House advisor.

Pumps have received criticism in recent years for their lack of comfort and inherent constraints, but the silhouette remains by and large the default shoe for power dressing.

“The pump has been a sign of erotic femininity and also a sign of post-feminist power dressing,” Valerie Steele, fashion historian, curator and director of the Museum of the Fashion Institute of Technology, told FN. “It draws on this ambiguous history and assumption that women have a sexual power and that they use that in dressing to acquire actual power. But it’s a sort of secondhand power, because it’s presumably to get the attention of a man.”

Trump remains a fan of the heeled silhouette, often choosing stilettos from brands like Jimmy Choo, Burberry and Gianvito Rossi. That said, the former “Celebrity Apprentice” judge has also worked more casual styles into her wardrobe, like Rothy’s flats and Gola for J.Crew sneakers.

Click through the gallery to see more of Ivanka Trump’s celebrity shoe style.

Want more?

Ivanka Trump Bakes Pastries in a Splattered Dress With Baby Blue Heels That Match Argentina’s Flag

Ivanka Trump Pops in a Yellow Dress & Pointy-Toe Pumps at Colombia’s Presidential Palace

Ivanka Trump Debuts Short & Sleek Haircut Wearing Power Pumps in Colombia