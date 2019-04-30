Ivanka Trump Looks Business-Chic in Baby Blue Pantsuit & Classic Pumps

Ivanka Trump has mastered the art of business style with a feminine twist.

The senior White House advisor stepped out to a conference at the Milken Institute in Santa Monica, Calif. today wearing a chic pantsuit.

The 37-year-old wore a fitted baby blue suit with a white button-down shirt underneath. For footwear, she went with classic black pumps with a slim stiletto heel and a pointed silhouette.

While the first daughter typically sports pin-straight locks, she wore her blond hair in loose waves around her face instead.

“Great discussion today at Milken Institute 2019 Global Conference about the work being done to invest in the growth and advancement of the American worker!,” Trump captioned an Instagram post from the conference.

The mother of three was joined onstage by Marillyn Hewson, chairman, president and CEO of Lockheed Martin Corporation; Alfred Kelly Jr., chairman and CEO of Visa; and Mark Weinberger, global chairman and CEO of EY. Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt served as moderator as the four spoke.

The ex-reality star ran an eponymous fashion label from 2007 through July 2018, when she shut down the brand to focus on her work in Washington, D.C. The brand began with fine jewelry, adding shoes in 2010 and clothing in 2013. It was awarded with an FN Achievement Award for Launch of the Year in 2010.

