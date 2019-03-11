Sign up for our newsletter today!

Ivanka Trump’s Pointy Heels Flatter Her Feet With a Detail You’ll Love

By Charlie Carballo
Trump, Andrews Air Force Base, USA – 10 Mar 2019
Ivanka Trump knows how to make a stylish arrival. Today, the first daughter look elegant returning to Washington, D.C., after a family weekend getaway to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla.

Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, arrives on Air Force One, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to Washington as the family returned from Palm Beach, FlaTrump, Andrews Air Force Base, USA - 10 Mar 2019
Ivanka Trump wears pointy pumps.
CREDIT: Carolyn Kaster/Shutterstock
Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, arrives on Air Force One, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to Washington as the family returned from Palm Beach, FlaTrump, Andrews Air Force Base, USA - 10 Mar 2019
Detail of Ivanka Trump’s heels.
CREDIT: Carolyn Kaster/Shutterstock

The advisor to President Donald Trump on job creation and economic empowerment exited Air Force One cutting a chic figure in a dark midi dress with sky-high pumps. The coat dress had a flared skirt with a button-clasp waist belt. For shoes, the former namesake shoe brand founder went with a pair of pumps in patent black leather.

Featuring a pointy-toe profile on a 4-inch stiletto heel, the pumps add another subtle design treatment that elevated her look. The shoes incorporate a classic d’Orsay silhouette designed with exposures on the side to highlight the flattering arches of the foot.

Arabella Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Joseph Kushner. Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, talks to her daughter Arabella Kushner with son Joseph Kushner, on the tarmac after arriving on Air Force One, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to Washington as they return from Palm Beach, FlaTrump, Andrews Air Force Base, USA - 10 Mar 2019
(L-R): Arabella Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Joseph Kushner and Ivanka Trump.
CREDIT: Carolyn Kaster/Shutterstock

As Ivanka descended Air Force One, she chatted with her son Joseph, who had on adorable loafers, and daughter Arabella, who wore blue slip-ons.

It was truly a family affair, with her father, President Trump, mother-in-law Melania and their son together, Barron, also joining them on the Mar-a-Lago trip.

Melania — who loves stilettos — opted for comfy slouch boots with block heels by Gianvito Rossi.

Donald Trump, gianvito rossi boots, new balance sneakers, Melania Trump, Barron Trump. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump, arrive on Air Force One, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to Washington as they return from Palm Beach, FlaTrump, Andrews Air Force Base, USA - 10 Mar 2019
Melania Trump wears Gianvito Rossi boots and her son Barron wears New Balance sneakers.
CREDIT: Carolyn Kaster/Shutterstock

