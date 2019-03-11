Ivanka Trump’s Pointy Heels Flatter Her Feet With a Detail You’ll Love

Ivanka Trump knows how to make a stylish arrival. Today, the first daughter look elegant returning to Washington, D.C., after a family weekend getaway to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla.

Ivanka Trump wears pointy pumps. CREDIT: Carolyn Kaster/Shutterstock

Detail of Ivanka Trump’s heels. CREDIT: Carolyn Kaster/Shutterstock

The advisor to President Donald Trump on job creation and economic empowerment exited Air Force One cutting a chic figure in a dark midi dress with sky-high pumps. The coat dress had a flared skirt with a button-clasp waist belt. For shoes, the former namesake shoe brand founder went with a pair of pumps in patent black leather.

Featuring a pointy-toe profile on a 4-inch stiletto heel, the pumps add another subtle design treatment that elevated her look. The shoes incorporate a classic d’Orsay silhouette designed with exposures on the side to highlight the flattering arches of the foot.

(L-R): Arabella Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Joseph Kushner and Ivanka Trump. CREDIT: Carolyn Kaster/Shutterstock

As Ivanka descended Air Force One, she chatted with her son Joseph, who had on adorable loafers, and daughter Arabella, who wore blue slip-ons.

It was truly a family affair, with her father, President Trump, mother-in-law Melania and their son together, Barron, also joining them on the Mar-a-Lago trip.

Melania — who loves stilettos — opted for comfy slouch boots with block heels by Gianvito Rossi.

Melania Trump wears Gianvito Rossi boots and her son Barron wears New Balance sneakers. CREDIT: Carolyn Kaster/Shutterstock

