Ivanka Trump’s Pointy Heels Flatter Her Feet With a Detail You’ll Love

Ivanka Trump knows how to make a stylish arrival. Today, the first daughter look elegant returning to Washington, D.C., after a family weekend getaway to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla.
The advisor to President Donald Trump on job creation and economic empowerment exited Air Force One cutting a chic figure in a dark midi dress with sky-high pumps. The coat dress had a flared skirt with a button-clasp waist belt. For shoes, the former namesake shoe brand founder went with a pair of pumps in patent black leather.
Featuring a pointy-toe profile on a 4-inch stiletto heel, the pumps add another subtle design treatment that elevated her look. The shoes incorporate a classic d’Orsay silhouette designed with exposures on the side to highlight the flattering arches of the foot.
As Ivanka descended Air Force One, she chatted with her son Joseph, who had on adorable loafers, and daughter Arabella, who wore blue slip-ons.
It was truly a family affair, with her father, President Trump, mother-in-law Melania and their son together, Barron, also joining them on the Mar-a-Lago trip.
Melania — who loves stilettos — opted for comfy slouch boots with block heels by Gianvito Rossi.
