Ivanka Trump’s Beige Outfit Includes Chic Slouch Boots at US Military Base in Qatar

Ivanka Trump took on one of fall’s biggest color palettes — tan — at the Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar yesterday.

The 38-year-old senior White House advisor layered a wrap coat over a turtleneck dress. Both pieces were in the same beige hue, with subtle red accents adding some holiday cheer.

For shoes, Trump went with camel-colored slouch boots. The boots had an almond toe and block heel; they appeared to be fabricated from leather.

“It was an honor to visit Al-Udeid Air Base, the largest U.S. military installation in the Middle East, to thank the brave men and women who keep America safe,” Trump wrote in an Instagram post following her visit. “Aim High, Fly-Fight-Win! God bless you and Merry Christmas!”

Thanks to fall ’19 runway shows from labels such as Fendi and Burberry, beige is officially having a moment. The neutral hue serves as a subdued counterpart to the neons that trended this spring and summer, and the colorway is an especially flattering choice for shoes, creating the illusion of longer legs.

Trump appears to be on board with the trend, as she’s taken it on before. She was spotted in head-to-toe tan on Nov. 20 while en route from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland to Austin, Texas. That day, the best-selling author wore a camel coat over wide-legged pants and suedelike power pumps.

Ivanka Trump wears head-to-toe beige at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, Nov. 20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more of Ivanka Trump’s shoe style in 2019.

Want more?

Ivanka Trump Pairs Her Festive Green Frock With Classic Black Pumps at White House Hanukkah Reception

Ivanka Trump’s Most Stylish Moments of the Year

Ivanka Trump Wears an Office-Chic Look With Power Pumps at Department of Labor Event