Ivanka Trump Is Business-Chic in Head-to-Toe Tan With Suede Stilettos Before Boarding Air Force 1

Ivanka Trump wore an office-chic look today as she boarded Air Force 1 en route to Austin, Texas, from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland.

The senior White House adviser sported a no-nonsense camel-colored coat with pockets and black buttons on the sleeves, layered over a slightly darker tan pantsuit with wide-leg pants.

Ivanka Trump wears head-to-toe tan at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, Nov. 20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For shoes, Trump selected pointed-toe camel-colored pumps set on a slim stiletto heel. The shoes appear to have a suede finish.

A closer look at Ivanka Trump’s stilettos. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Camel is having a moment, and “It” girls Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin are giving the neutral color a big boost. Head-to-heel tan like Trump’s ensemble also corresponds to another major trend of the season: the monochromatic look.

Ivanka Trump wears head-to-toe tan at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, Nov. 20. CREDIT: Evan Vucci/Shutterstock

Wearing the same shade from head to toe is a longtime styling hack for putting together coordinated outfits. Adding different textures, such as Trump’s apparently suede stilettos, keeps monochrome outfits interesting.

Because she worked in the fashion space for years, it’s no surprise the president’s daughter has learned some styling tricks along the way. In the ’90s and early ’00s, Trump had a modeling career and more recently, she had an eponymous brand offering shoes, clothing and accessories. She shuttered Ivanka Trump Collection in 2018 to focus on public policy.

