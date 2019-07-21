Ivanka Trump Plays Basketball in Soaring Stilettos on Iowa Trip

Playing sports is hard enough when you’re wearing gym clothes and sneakers, but Ivanka Trump played basketball in high heels during a July 19 trip to Des Moines, Iowa.

The 37-year-old first daughter teamed the heels with a black dress that boasted asymmetric white button detailing and a high neckline.

The senior White House advisor’s high heels were white pumps — a go-to shoe of hers in recent weeks. The sleek power pumps — which appeared to be the Manolo Blahnik BB style that mother-in-law Melania Trump loves — featured a pointed silhouette and a pin-thin stiletto heel.

Ivanka took a tour of Hy-Vee’s Helpful Smiles Technology Center as part of her Iowa tour. Hy-Vee is one of the companies to sign the commitment to Pledge to America’s Workers and has created 2,500 opportunities since signing on. The mother of three was joined at Hy-Vee by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Secretary of Health & Human Services Alex Azar.

Since @HyVee signed their commitment to #PledgetoAmericasWorkers, they have created nearly 2,500 opportunities.

Today, we saw that impact at Hy-Vee’s Helpful Smiles Technology Center in Iowa. Thank you for making this investment in our Nation’s workforce.#ContractImpact pic.twitter.com/NhwEd2WP0E — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 19, 2019

The University of Pennsylvania alum also had the chance to play basketball with Azar — which she did clad in the same white-hot heels. Ivanka shared an image of herself shooting hoops on the Des Moines Register newspaper cover. She poked some fun of herself, writing: “Spoiler: I missed the 3 pointer! Will work on my range!”

Spoiler: I missed the 3 pointer! Will work on my range! https://t.co/UaTh1VJdjk — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 21, 2019

Want more?

Ivanka Trump Looks Chic in a Red Midi Dress & Strappy Sandals to Welcome the Emir of Qatar

Ivanka Trump Visits South Korea, Meets K-Pop Band EXO in Classic White PumpsIvanka Trump’s Parcel Tape-Inspired Pumps Take Her to G20 Summit in Japan

