Ivanka Trump’s Most Stylish Moments of the Year

Ivanka Trump made plenty of headlines in 2019 — and a good deal of them centered around her style.
The first daughter’s buzziest look of the year came during a Sept. 23 appearance at the UN. She teamed an arty floral Prada skirt with a blue button-down blouse and classic black pumps. The outfit sparked Google queries aplenty, ranking in the top 10 most-searched female celebrity looks of 2019.
Trump wore similar black pumps for an appearance at the opening of a Louis Vuitton workshop in Texas on Oct. 17. There, she teamed her power pumps with straight-leg black pants and a white suit jacket.
Many of Trump’s looks this year involved pointed-toe pumps, including pairs from Manolo Blahnik, Gianvito Rossi and her eponymous label, Ivanka Trump Collection, which closed in 2018.
One of her more eye-catching favorites was a pair of parcel tape-inspired pumps from British heritage label Burberry. The Italian-made pumps, which have a goat leather upper and a 3.5-inch stiletto heel, are marked down on Burberry.com by over 50%, from $750 to $300.
Another memorable pair? Trump’s crystal-embellished Jimmy Choo Romy heels. She teamed the $950 pumps with a pink Alex Perry cape dress during a state dinner in Washington, D.C. this April.
While designer stilettos make up the bulk of the senior White House advisor’s wardrobe, she has a budget-friendly pair of flats on rotation. Trump has sported Rothy’s The Point flats — priced at $150 on Rothys.com — several times, including on trips in Africa and South America.
Click through the gallery for more of Ivanka Trump’s shoe style.
Want more?
Ivanka Trump Wears an Office-Chic Look With Power Pumps at Department of Labor Event
Ivanka Trump Wears Chevron Stripes & Ankle-Strap Flats at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Ivanka Trump’s White Pantsuit & Power Pumps Mean Business at UN General Assembly