Ivanka Trump’s Most Stylish Moments of the Year

By Ella Chochrek
Ivanka Trump
November 2019
October 2019
Ivanka Trump made plenty of headlines in 2019 — and a good deal of them centered around her style.

The first daughter’s buzziest look of the year came during a Sept. 23 appearance at the UN. She teamed an arty floral Prada skirt with a blue button-down blouse and classic black pumps. The outfit sparked Google queries aplenty, ranking in the top 10 most-searched female celebrity looks of 2019.

Ivanka Trump, classic black pumps, stilettos, Prada skirt, floral skirt, blue blouse, braless, street style, Ivanka Trump out and about, New York, USA - 23 Sep 2019Wearing Prada, Skirt
Ivanka Trump en route to the U.N. in New York on Sept. 23.
Trump wore similar black pumps for an appearance at the opening of a Louis Vuitton workshop in Texas on Oct. 17. There, she teamed her power pumps with straight-leg black pants and a white suit jacket.

ivanka trump, air force one, texas, white blazer, black heels
Ivanka Trump wears black power pumps en route to Texas for the Louis Vuitton factory opening, Oct. 17.
Many of Trump’s looks this year involved pointed-toe pumps, including pairs from Manolo Blahnik, Gianvito Rossi and her eponymous label, Ivanka Trump Collection, which closed in 2018.

One of her more eye-catching favorites was a pair of parcel tape-inspired pumps from British heritage label Burberry. The Italian-made pumps, which have a goat leather upper and a 3.5-inch stiletto heel, are marked down on Burberry.com by over 50%, from $750 to $300.

Ivanka Trump wears Burberry's Annalise pumps, Ivanka Trump and acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney walk to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 26 June 2019. President Trump is departing for the G20 Summit in Japan, and a visit to Seoul, South Korea afterwards.US President Donald J. Trump is departing for the G20 Summit in Japan and Seoul, Korea., Washington, USA - 26 Jun 2019
Ivanka Trump wears Burberry’s Annalise pumps in June 2019.
Another memorable pair? Trump’s crystal-embellished Jimmy Choo Romy heels. She teamed the $950 pumps with a pink Alex Perry cape dress during a state dinner in Washington, D.C. this April.

ivanka trump, celebrity style, jimmy choo, alex perry, ivory coast, africa
Ivanka Trump in an Alex Perry dress with Jimmy Choo heels at a state dinner in April 2019.
While designer stilettos make up the bulk of the senior White House advisor’s wardrobe, she has a budget-friendly pair of flats on rotation. Trump has sported Rothy’s The Point flats — priced at $150 on Rothys.com — several times, including on trips in Africa and South America.

ivanka trump, ethiopia trump, j. crew dress, rothy's flats, celebrity style, first daughter, president donald trump
Ivanka Trump wearing Rothy’s flats in April 2019 on a trip to Ethiopia.
Click through the gallery for more of Ivanka Trump’s shoe style.

