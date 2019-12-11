Ivanka Trump’s Most Stylish Moments of the Year

Ivanka Trump made plenty of headlines in 2019 — and a good deal of them centered around her style.

The first daughter’s buzziest look of the year came during a Sept. 23 appearance at the UN. She teamed an arty floral Prada skirt with a blue button-down blouse and classic black pumps. The outfit sparked Google queries aplenty, ranking in the top 10 most-searched female celebrity looks of 2019.

Ivanka Trump en route to the U.N. in New York on Sept. 23. CREDIT: Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

Trump wore similar black pumps for an appearance at the opening of a Louis Vuitton workshop in Texas on Oct. 17. There, she teamed her power pumps with straight-leg black pants and a white suit jacket.

Ivanka Trump wears black power pumps en route to Texas for the Louis Vuitton factory opening, Oct. 17. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Many of Trump’s looks this year involved pointed-toe pumps, including pairs from Manolo Blahnik, Gianvito Rossi and her eponymous label, Ivanka Trump Collection, which closed in 2018.

One of her more eye-catching favorites was a pair of parcel tape-inspired pumps from British heritage label Burberry. The Italian-made pumps, which have a goat leather upper and a 3.5-inch stiletto heel, are marked down on Burberry.com by over 50%, from $750 to $300.

Ivanka Trump wears Burberry’s Annalise pumps in June 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Another memorable pair? Trump’s crystal-embellished Jimmy Choo Romy heels. She teamed the $950 pumps with a pink Alex Perry cape dress during a state dinner in Washington, D.C. this April.

Ivanka Trump in an Alex Perry dress with Jimmy Choo heels at a state dinner in April 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While designer stilettos make up the bulk of the senior White House advisor’s wardrobe, she has a budget-friendly pair of flats on rotation. Trump has sported Rothy’s The Point flats — priced at $150 on Rothys.com — several times, including on trips in Africa and South America.

Ivanka Trump wearing Rothy’s flats in April 2019 on a trip to Ethiopia. CREDIT: Shutterstock

