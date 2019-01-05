See Golden Globes Ambassador Isan Elba’s Style Evolution

Isan Elba poses in a blue overcoat and black sandals at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards Preview Day, Jan. 3.

Each year, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) chooses a star’s child to serve as the Golden Globe Awards Ambassador, assisting during the awards show and getting the chance to appear on stage without their famous parent.

This year’s title goes to Isan Elba, the daughter of actor Idris Elba and businesswoman and makeup artist, Kim Norgaard.

Isan Elba in a tan jumpsuit and black pointed-toe heels at the Golden Globe Ambassador Reveal in Los Angeles, Nov. 14, 2018. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Isan, who turned 17 years old this past Friday, is the second person to be a Golden Globe Ambassador; from 1963 to 2017 the honor was originally called Miss Golden Globes. The first ambassador was Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s daughter, Simone Garcia Johnson, in 2018, after the title switched to be more inclusive.

Isan Elba (L) wears a black polka-dot dress and red heels to join Idris Elba and a guest to attend a special screening of “The Dark Tower” in New York, July 31, 2017. CREDIT: Shutterstock

As a Golden Globe Ambassador, Isan will help with handing out trophies and escorting winners offstage. Under her new title picks a charity of choice to partner with and highlight. This year, Elba decided on the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, an organization who works to raise awareness about mental health issues in the African-American community.

Though she is well-prepared and ready for her new role, the teenager revealed to Variety that she didn’t even know her parents were nominating her.

“I had no idea,” she told Variety. “My dad texted me and I was like, did he text to the wrong number? But then Mom explained it all to me.” Isan also told the publication she’s surprisingly not nervous yet and has already picked out a dress for the occasion.

Her red carpet style evolution has always been alongside her famous father, attending red carpets with him from back in 2011 when she was just 9 years old.

Isan Elba in red pants and zebra-print sneakers joins her dad, Idris Elba, at the “Captain America: The First Avenger” film premiere, July 19, 2011. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Idris Elba and his daughter Isan Elba, wearing a blue gown and black ballet flats, attend the Academy Awards, Feb. 22, 2015. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Now, in her new role, she gets the chance to step into her own spotlight and show off her personal fashion.

Isan Elba poses in a blue overcoat and black sandals at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards Preview Day, Jan. 3. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Golden Globes air this Sunday at 8 p.m. E.T. on NBC.