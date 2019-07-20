Sign up for our newsletter today!

Irina Shayk Covers Vogue Spain in YSL’s Snake Heel Pumps and Not Much Else

By Allie Fasanella
Irina Shayk in NYC.
CREDIT: Splash

Irina Shayk’s new magazine cover is almost as hot as New York City’s heatwave right now.

The Russian-born supermodel, 33, appears on the cover of Vogue Spain’s August issue along with Adriana Lima. On one of her individual covers, Shayk poses in Italian lingerie courtesy of Intimissimi, a black blazer by Jean Paul Gaultier and YSL’s Opyum d’Orsay pumps featuring a bronze snake logo heel and a black patent leather finish.

The style, which retails for just under $1,300, also comes with a low-cut vamp, a pointed toe and an ankle strap. The model, who shares a 2-year-old daughter with ex-boyfriend Bradley Cooper, posted a photo of the cover on Instagram.

She also posted the cover she shares with Lima and captioned it: “When women come together, and empower each other.. magic happens❤️💪🏼 Sisterhood and synergy on the cover of @voguespain with my sister @adrianalima 💋 Thank u to my amazing friends @luigiandiango for capturing and empowering us that day❤️”

