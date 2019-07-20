Irina Shayk Covers Vogue Spain in YSL’s Snake Heel Pumps and Not Much Else

Irina Shayk’s new magazine cover is almost as hot as New York City’s heatwave right now.

The Russian-born supermodel, 33, appears on the cover of Vogue Spain’s August issue along with Adriana Lima. On one of her individual covers, Shayk poses in Italian lingerie courtesy of Intimissimi, a black blazer by Jean Paul Gaultier and YSL’s Opyum d’Orsay pumps featuring a bronze snake logo heel and a black patent leather finish.

The style, which retails for just under $1,300, also comes with a low-cut vamp, a pointed toe and an ankle strap. The model, who shares a 2-year-old daughter with ex-boyfriend Bradley Cooper, posted a photo of the cover on Instagram.

She also posted the cover she shares with Lima and captioned it: “When women come together, and empower each other.. magic happens❤️💪🏼 Sisterhood and synergy on the cover of @voguespain with my sister @adrianalima 💋 Thank u to my amazing friends @luigiandiango for capturing and empowering us that day❤️”

